Crystal Palace are desperate to bring in pacey French centre-back Maxence Lacroix this summer, amidst the pending departure of Joachim Andersen, but remain some way short of VFL Wolfsburg's valuation of the player, as per Kicker.

Lacroix, 24, has been targeted by Crystal Palace for a fair portion of the summer transfer window amidst interest in Marc Guehi and Andersen, and are now reportedly doing what they can to secure his services, despite being some way short of the Bundesliga sides current valuation.

The Frenchman has entered into the final year of his Wolfsburg contract, leading to his lower market value, and has been subject to a £14m offer from Palace, but this offer falls considerably short of Wolfsburg's valuation of the player, with the Selhurst Park outfit needing to severely step up their bid if they wish to secure his services.

Wolfsburg are now also less willing to move Lacroix on after dropping out of the race to sign Liverpool defender Sepp Van den Berg, who was viewed as Lacroix's potential successor.

Palace "Pushing" for Lacroix Signature

The Eagles are looking for their Andersen replacement

Crystal Palace have taken a keen interest to the services of Maxence Lacroix for the majority of the summer transfer window, but are now faced with the need to upgrade their bid for the Frenchman if they wish to bring him to the Premier League.

With Marc Guehi being subject to interest from many in the upper echelons of the English top flight, and with Joachim Andersen closing in on a move back to Fulham, the necessity to secure a new defensive option has become more and more apparent for Palace.

Related Newcastle Edging Closer to Marc Guehi Transfer Agreement Newcastle have chased Marc Guehi for a number of weeks and they are reportedly closing in on securing his signature from Crystal Palace

Though Lacroix has been a target of theirs for some time, their initial understanding of being able to secure a sub-£20m deal have taken a hit, given Wolfsburg's failure to sign Van den Berg from Liverpool this summer, who was perceived to be the replacement allowing the 6 foot 3 Lacroix to make his way exit.

Wolfsburg "Won't Talk" on Initial Offer

The German side will not sell Lacroix for as cheap as thought

Van den Berg's lack of move to Germany will likely spell issues for Palace, where Lacroix is deemed as "very popular". There is a generally accepted belief that the Frenchman will be a replacement for Joachim Andersen, which Kicker fortify by stating that Oliver Glasner in particular is going "all out" for the 24-year-old.

Glasner already has an established working relationship with Lacroix from their time together at Wolfsburg, and is gunning to bring him to Selhurst Park.

Related Crystal Palace ‘Submit Bid’ for Maxence Lacroix Lacroix wants to depart Wolfsburg ahead of his contract expiry in June 2025.

Reports have emulated that a £14m bid was submitted, but that it will not be enough. It has been classified as not being enough to start a "real basis for negotiations", or in other words stating that Wolfsburg won't even entertain that price.

What price will get them to the table is yet to be mentioned, but Crystal Palace are pushing hard to finalise a reunion with Glasner this summer.