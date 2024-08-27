Crystal Palace have had a busy transfer window with interest in all of their big-money stars alongside the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada joining the club - but Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that there may be space for two or three more incomings, including Eddie Nketiah - with the Eagles set to land the Arsenal man in a club-record deal.

The Eagles had a superb second half to finish the previous campaign under the incoming Oliver Glasner, and with their young homegrown squad producing exciting, winning football, there was scope for them to become Premier League top-half regulars. However, some of those stars who fired them into top half contention have left, and that has given the Eagles a boosted transfer budget - in which Romano believes they will spend on Nketiah as one of 'two or three' incomings.

Crystal Palace Close to Eddie Nketiah Move

The Arsenal striker will be afforded first-team chances

A deal taking Nketiah away from Arsenal after a nine-year affiliation looks close to completion, with various reports stating that the two clubs have agreed a deal in principle for his signature at Selhurst Park - and that would make him the club's most expensive signing with a transfer fee of £30million including add-ons being bandied about for his signature.

Eddie Nketiah's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 5 7th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.53 16th

With Michael Olise having departed for Bayern Munich earlier in the summer, alongside Marc Guehi potentially being close to a move to Newcastle United before the deadline shuts, there will be a huge transfer budget to spend in south London and it appears the Eagles have already made tracks to splash the cash with a medical underway for the striker.

Romano: Palace 'Could See Two or Three' Signings

The Eagles could have a huge budget to spend

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano stated that Palace could oversee two incomings at Selhurst Park - or three including Nketiah, with the Arsenal star having given the 'green light' to their project in south London. He said:

"Yes, there could be two or three incomings. It depends on the opportunities. For Eddie Nketiah, today there were new talks with Arsenal to try and get the deal done, they have a green light from player on the contract and on the project. "The player is quite excited about this possibility, knowing how much Crystal Palace works with youngsters."

Nketiah Will Offer Palace Some Mateta Back-up

The Arsenal star has vast Premier League experience

Nketiah would be a superb signing for Palace - especially if Odsonne Edouard leaves for Atalanta or Ipswich, having been linked with the duo in the past 24 hours.

The Arsenal star has never really had a fair crack at the whip in north London in terms of starting games, with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his early years dominating the starting spots in his early career before going toe-to-toe with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in recent times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for the Gunners.

Palace have the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta as their starting striker at present, though he has only come good in the past six months under Glasner and whether he is going through a purple patch remains to be seen.

Nketiah offers something different and Palace could look to utilise that alongside Eberechi Eze and the rest of their attacking stars if they are to become a force to be reckoned with once again under the Austrian.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-08-24.