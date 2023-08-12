Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise’s future may not yet lie away from Selhurst Park after Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor provides an update on his future to GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson aims to keep his top talents at his disposal following his re-appointment as permanent head coach of the Eagles.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Michael Olise

Hodgson has indicated that Crystal Palace remain in the dark over Olise’s future in south London after reports emerged claiming the winger had a £35m release clause in his contract.

When asked about the 21-year-old’s likelihood of remaining at Selhurst Park, the 75-year-old head coach told Sky Sports (via the Evening Standard): “No one knows at this moment. If there are clubs desperately or seriously preparing a bid and tempting him, then he'll have a decision.

“I can only wait and see what decision he is going to make. He knows we are very keen to keep him.

“You can never be certain that the players you've got are definitely going to stay - we have a transfer market. I can only hope that the market doesn't, on this occasion, punish us by persuading one of our very important players to move.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed Olise’s £35m release clause and that Chelsea and Manchester City have the France U21 international on their radar in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Olise’s future is “up in the air” but admits Palace could be powerless to let him go if a supposed release clause is triggered.

But Taylor says he doesn’t have clarity on whether Olise, once dubbed a "wizard" by football writer Muhammad Butt, has a release clause, though is told that it may have been removed from the London-born star’s contract.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace and Olise?

When asked if he believes Palace will fear losing Olise in the same window as Wilfried Zaha, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I do think that. I still don't have clarity on the supposed release clause.

“From what I'm told, there is a chance that the release clause has been removed, and there's still a mechanism in place, similar to Alexis Mac Allister, where if a club pays X amount, they probably could get a deal. Also, the figure isn't too high.

“So, I do see that as a big threat for Palace and Olise has been so good for them. So, I do think that is a move that could very much materialise.”

What next for Crystal Palace this summer?

Having made just two signings this summer, Palace hope to make a third before the market shuts on 1st September.

Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah or Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom would be astute acquisitions for Hodgson’s side this summer, who need a goalscoring centre-forward.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GMS the Eagles are keen to tie down Eberechi Eze to a new contract at Selhurst Park.

However, the England international may have alternative ideas if the right offer arrives.

In the same article, transfer insider Dean Jones tells GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville could prove an impressive addition, judging by the recent successes of Eze and Oilse.