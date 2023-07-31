Crystal Palace may have to “dig their heels in” if they receive an offer to sell Michael Olise at Selhurst Park this summer, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson hopes to build on the Eagles’ 11th-placed Premier League finish last term and secure a place in the top half this time around.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Latest

It has been a summer transfer window focused on outgoings at Crystal Palace, as the south London outfit aim to clear space on the wage bill to make additions for Hodgson’s side.

The only incoming thus far has been to secure the signature of former Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma, arriving on a free contract following the expiry of his deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Long-time midfielders James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic were released at the end of their contracts in June, whilst goalkeeper Jack Butland has joined Scottish giants Rangers on a free transfer, having spent a portion of last season on loan at Manchester United.

The big story of Palace’s window has been the saga surrounding club legend Wilfried Zaha, who has recently joined Galatasaray as a free agent, despite having the offer of a £200,000 per-week deal on the table at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, 90min claims that Chelsea are confident of securing a deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Olise.

The 21-year-old could be available for around £35m this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester City also following developments over the youngster's future with the capital club.

Unfortunately for Palace, HLTCO also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Palace must discuss a £35m offer with Olise, should they receive one, given a clause in his contract.

And the south Londoners’ imminent signing of Flamengo star Matheus Franca could be a pre-emptive replacement for Olise, who could join Zaha on the list of players leaving Selhurst Park this summer.

HLTCO believes Palace will want to avoid a situation where Olise is “throwing his toys out of the pram” if denied a move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

What has HLTCO said about Crystal Palace and Olise?

Speaking about speculation over Olise’s future, HLTCO told GIVEMESPORT: “That, alongside Zaha’s departure already, will probably force the Crystal Palace board to dig their heels in if they can and not be left with a situation where Michael is sulking and throwing his toys out of the pram.

“But currently, there's a lot of conjecture there as to exactly what is going on behind the scenes, and it would be good over the next week or two to get some clarity from Roy Hodgson or the club hierarchy as to what exactly is going to be happening with Michael.”

What next for Crystal Palace this summer?

Palace must begin to make signings if they are to progress and avoid a relegation battle this season, having lost arguably their best player in Zaha without an obvious replacement.

HLTCO has also told GIVEMESPORT that sources inside Selhurst Park believe paying a fee of £12m to Everton for the services of Jamaica winger Demarai Gray is too much after the 27-year-old was made available by the Merseyside outfit.

The presenter also suggested to GMS that a £40m move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was unlikely this summer, given the financial hit the south London club would take to sign the centre-forward.

Therefore, Palace fans hope for more positive news following the signing of Franca, heading into the final month of the transfer window.