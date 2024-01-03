Highlights Crystal Palace is in need of a replacement for injured midfielder Cheick Doucoure during the January transfer window.

The club's spending on a new midfielder may be limited, leading them to consider loan options instead of permanent deals.

Young midfielder David Ozoh has shown potential as a valuable option for Palace, potentially saving them money, but relying on a young talent can be risky.

Crystal Palace could be looking to find a replacement for Cheick Doucoure during the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT their desire to bring in an additional midfielder, but their spending may be limited.

Doucoure, a dynamic and influential figure in Hodgson's side, has been sidelined due to injury, leaving a noticeable void in the heart of Crystal Palace's midfield. With the January transfer window now open, the Eagles could look to bring in an additional midfielder to cover for the 23-year-old in his absence.

The winter window is never an easy time to do business, with clubs unwilling to offload key players in the middle of the season, meaning the pool of stars available is slim or filled with those who might not be at the level required. As a result, finding someone capable of replacing Doucoure won't be an easy task, but there's no doubt it's an area of concern.

Palace need midfielder additions

MailOnline reported back in November that Doucoure was facing a lengthy absence of up to six months due to a severe Achilles issue sustained in their Premier League fixture against strugglers Luton Town. Uncertainty looms over his potential return to the field before the end of the campaign, but Hodgson is certainly set to be without one of his key men.

Reports have even claimed that Palace are fearful that Doucoure won't be able to feature for the capital club until next season, and their results over the last few weeks show how much of a big miss he is in the side.

Cheick Doucoure vs Crystal Palace squad 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 13th Pass success 87.2% 4th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =5th Tackles Per Game 3.1 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 6.87 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 02/01/2024

A recent report from the Daily Mail, focusing on what areas of the pitch clubs in the Premier League could look to strengthen during the January transfer window, Simon Jones claimed that a central midfielder is on Palace's shortlist this month. However, youngster David Ozoh might have given Hodgson something to think about after recent performances.

The young midfielder came on against Manchester City back in December and played a crucial role in the Eagles picking up a point at the Etihad Stadium. His performances since have shown that he can be a valuable option for Hodgson for the remainder of the campaign, which could save them a lot of money, but relying on a young talent can often backfire.

Related Crystal Palace clash with Brentford will determine Roy Hodgson future Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Brentford could now determine Roy Hodgson's future at Selhurst Park.

Dean Jones - Palace definitely looking at a midfielder

Jones has confirmed that Palace are going to be looking to secure the signature of a new midfielder before the deadline at the end of the month, but they are hoping to bring someone in on loan rather than a permanent deal. It's understood that Palace are interested in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, according to David Ornstein, who could be available on loan, and Jones understands that if a player of his calibre his available, then there's no doubt the Eagles will be keen. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They definitely are looking for a midfielder and they definitely do want to do a loan. The plan for Crystal Palace is to get through this season without spending money and if they can, without changing manager. We'll have to see whether they manage to carry both of those plans out. But in terms of replacing Doucoure, there are not many players that are going to be able to do it but Kalvin Phillips being available in January is obviously going to be of interest to them."

Michael Olise attracting interest

Michael Olise has been a major bright spark for Palace this season when available, and the supporters at Selhurst Park might have to get used to the French youth international being linked with a host of clubs over the next few years. As per Football Insider, Liverpool scouts were recently in attendance to monitor Olise ahead of a potential move.

The Merseyside outfit might have to find a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, and Olise could be the left-footed right-winger that they need. Palace are in a strong negotiating position, however, after he signed a new four-year contract last year, keeping him tied down until 2027.