Crystal Palace and Millwall will go head-to-head in the FA Cup fifth-round at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime in a huge south London derby.

The Eagles have been in excellent form recently in the Premier League and are coming into the game off an impressive 4-1 win over Aston Villa in midweek, while the Lions have lost just one of their last six and beat Derby 1-0 in their last outing.

Both teams will be keen to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition but the managers must make a decision based on the upcoming schedule too, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Crystal Palace Team News

Guehi could be rested

Manager Oliver Glasner has been able to welcome several players back from injury in recent weeks but the defence has been short on options. Captain Marc Guehi suffered a knock to the knee in midweek and may be rested as a result, although there are no serious concerns.

Midfielder Will Hughes will begin a two-game ban after picking up a tenth yellow card of the season while Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are out for the season with knee injuries. Joel Ward is also dealing with a calf problem that is unlikely to see him available.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Chadi Riad Knee 01/01/2026 Cheick Doucoure Knee 01/06/2025 Joel Ward Calf Unknown Marc Guehi Knee 01/03/2025 Will Hughes Suspended 02/04/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Oliver Glasner has shared an update on his squad ahead of the game.

"All [the same] players are fit and available again. [Guehi] is OK. The only change is Matheus França will be in the squad, and Caleb Kporha won’t be. "We will play with the best available team. It’s not about giving someone a gift - this is disrespectful to Millwall. They can expect that we play with our best team because this is what they deserve."

Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Chilwell to start

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Chilwell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Crystal Palace Predicted Substitutes: Turner (GK), Guehi (DEF), Clyne (DEF), Mitchell (DEF), Devenny (MID), Esse (FWD), Franca (FWD), Kamada (FWD), Nketiah (FWD).

Despite a goal in midweek that saw a big turn in fortunes for striker Eddie Nketiah, both he and £150,000-per-week midfielder Daichi Kamada are likely to be on the bench again as Glasner looks set to continue with his strongest side. This is a chance for Ben Chilwell to get a rare start though, while providing Tyrick Mitchell with a well-earned rest in the process.

Millwall Team News

Scanlon and Macca out

Boss Alex Neil will be without several first-team players for the game as Macca, Callum Scanlon and Ryan Leonard are all unavailable.

Finn Azeez has returned to action and is fit, while Japhet Tanganga will be keen to show the team why there is reportedly interest in his services from the Premier League.

Millwall Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Macca Leg 15/03/2025 Callum Scanlon Hamstring 08/03/2025 Ryan Leonard Muscle 08/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Neil shared an update on his squad ahead of the match.

“Our priority right now is to win this game without a shadow of a doubt. I don’t have any sort of inclination in my head about the Championship or the play-offs or anything like that. I’m not even thinking about that. “Tuesday will have no effect on the team in this game. The only thing that might have an effect is the accumulation of minutes we’ve had prior to this and whether I feel the players are ready and they’re fresh enough to go and give it their all. “We’re not sitting at the top of the league, are we? We’re not sitting in the play-offs at the moment. There’s a lot of games to be played, so we can definitely still be in contention for the play-offs, but the play-offs are not even in my thinking when I plan for this game.”

Millwall Predicted Lineup

Tanganga to lead the defence

Millwall Predicted XI: Jensen; Crama, Tanganga, Cooper, Bryan; De Norre, Saville; Neghil, Cundle, Azeez; Ivanovic.

Millwall Predicted Substitutes: Roberts (GK), Harding (DEF), Wallace (DEF), Sturge (DEF), Wintle (MID), Honeyman (MID), Mithcell (MID), Emakhu (FWD), Coburn (FWD).