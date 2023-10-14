Highlights Vicente Guaita holds the record for the most Premier League appearances by a goalkeeper in Crystal Palace's history, making 149 appearances since 2018. He was a solid option and even won the club's Player of the Year in 2021.

While they've never quite broken into the upper echelon of the Premier League, Crystal Palace have been a stable side in England's top flight for the last decade. The Eagles have consistently been a solid team in the league and show no signs of leaving it anytime soon. With more than a handful of years in the Premier League under their belt now, the club has also had a large collection of players really forge a legacy at Selhurst Park in the division.

Which players have played the most Premier League games for Palace, though? Well, here's an XI of the stars to have made more appearances in the league for the club than anyone else. Appearances correct as of 9 October 2023.

GK - Vicente Guaita - 149 appearances

After arriving in 2018, Vicente Guaita made the Crystal Palace number-one spot his own and eventually made more Premier League appearances than any other goalkeeper in the club's history. He was a solid option between the sticks and was even named the side's Player of the Year in 2021.

After losing his spot to Sam Johnstone last year, he publicly criticised the club on social media and left in the summer, joining Celta Vigo in Spain. He was just one appearance away from his 150th in England's top flight too.

RB - Joel Ward - 285 appearances

There are few players in Palace's history that have served the club in the manner in which Joel Ward has. The full-back has been at Selhurst Park since 2012 and played a key role in getting the club promoted to the top flight. He's remained an important figure within the team ever since and, following Wilfried Zaha's exit (more on him later), he'll almost certainly go on to play more Premier League games for Palace than anyone else in the club's history.

Not bad for a man that cost £400,000, is it?

CB - Scott Dann - 164 appearances

After impressing at Blackburn Rovers, Palace signed Scott Dann in 2014, and he went on to become a mainstay in the side at Selhurst Park. The centre-back spent seven and a half years at the club, making 164 appearances in the Premier League for them. His lofty stature made him a nightmare to deal with in the air, and he got off to a strong start at the club.

Over the years, though, he fell out of favour as injuries impacted his playing time and featured less and less as the seasons went by, before leaving in 2021 when he joined Reading.

CB - Damien Delaney - 130 appearances

In Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi, Palace seemingly have a solid foundation for their centre-back partnership for the foreseeable future. At the moment, though, neither player has made more Premier League appearances for the side than Damien Delaney. The Irishman joined the club in 2012, their final season in the Championship and remained with the side until 2018.

He made 130 appearances in the Premier League for the Eagles and remained firmly entrenched in the first team until the 2017/18 season when he lost his place, playing just twice in the league. He didn't stick around for long afterwards, either, joining Cork City in 2018.

LB - Jeffrey Schlupp - 187 appearances

Quite the utility player, Jeffrey Schlupp has played in a variety of positions for Palace over the years but has spent the majority of his time at left-back. The Ghana international has played 186 times for the team in the league since joining in 2017 and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Expect his numbers in the side to continue rising and his place on the club's all-time Premier League appearance list to skyrocket, whether he's playing at left-back or a variety of other areas on the pitch. Talk about a useful weapon.

CM - James McArthur - 240 appearances

Initially making his name in the top flight with Wigan Athletic, Palace signed James McArthur in 2014, and he quickly slotted into the heart of the side's midfield. He remained there for several years too, a firm fixture whenever the side took to the field. By the time 2020 rolled around, though, he started to see his minutes in the side dwindle and last year, he made just four league appearances for the Eagles.

After he was released this summer, he decided to call it a day and hang his boots up for good. He departed having made 240 league appearances, though, not bad going at all. He was quite the servant for the Eagles in the top flight and the stability he brought to the middle of the park as they established themselves as a solid Premier League team will always be appreciated.

CM - Luka Milivojevic - 183 appearances

For the majority of Palace's run in the Premier League, McArthur was partnered in the middle of the pitch by Luka Milivojevic. The Serbian was ever-present for the first couple of years of his tenure at Selhurst Park and had a huge impact on the team.

He made 183 appearances across seven and a half years, but ultimately left the club this summer, joining Shabab Al Ahli in Dubai after seeing his time in the lineup decrease gradually. Still, for the majority of his run, he was a rock in the middle of the park for the Eagles and his contributions to the team won't be forgotten anytime soon.

RW - Andros Townsend - 168 appearances

Over the years, Palace have had some pretty talented attackers and Andros Townsend was one of them. The Englishman joined the Eagles from Newcastle United in 2016 and spent five years with the club. He made 168 Premier League appearances with the side and had a major influence on their attack over the course of his tenure there.

He was regularly involved in the side's lineup until his move to Everton in 2021. Due to the club's current injury woes, there were rumours that Townsend could be on his way back to Selhurst Park soon, but those were put to bed when he joined Luton Town on a short-term deal, signing with the Hatters until January.

LW - Wilfried Zaha - 291 appearances

There is no Palace player greater than Wilfried Zaha. The forward became a legend at the club throughout two different spells there and played more games in the Premier League than anyone else ever has for the club. The majority of Palace's offensive inspiration came through the Ivory Coast international throughout his tenure with the team.

He played 291 games in the top flight with the Eagles and scored 68 goals. Without him, there's no way they'd have been quite as successful as they have been since their promotion to the top flight. He thrived in the side for nine years and was regularly linked with moves away, but it wasn't until this summer that he actually left the club, joining Galatasaray in Turkey. He left an icon and the greatest Premier League player that Palace ever had. Not a bad legacy at all.

ST - Christian Benteke - 162 appearances

While he may have struggled towards the end of his time at Selhurst Park, Christian Benteke was a solid Premier League striker when he first joined Palace. He joined the side in 2016 off the back of a decent season with Liverpool and hit the ground running, scoring 17 goals. His output diminished over the years, but his playing time didn't.

The Belgian played 162 league games for the Eagles over six years, before leaving for DC United in 2022. He left having made more appearances in the league than any other Palace striker in history. A record which was quickly overtaken by his strike partner in this list.

ST - Jordan Ayew - 167 appearances

With the departure of Benteke, Jordan Ayew quickly overtook his record and became the striker with the most Premier League appearances in Palace history. The star has played on the wing and upfront for the club following his move in 2018 but is regularly included in the lineup.

His goal return might not be the most impressive, but he's had a solid run with the team and has featured in every game this season so far. Considering he remains a regular fixture in the side, expect his numbers to continue rising far beyond his former striker partner in the future.

Check out the table below to see the Premier League statistics of all 11 of the side that made more Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace than anyone else.

Name Palace Premier League Appearances Palace Premier League Goals Vicente Guaita (GK) 149 0 Joel Ward (RB) 285 5 Scott Dann (CB) 164 13 Damien Delaney (CB) 130 3 Jeffrey Schlupp (LB) 187 16 James McArthur (CM) 240 17 Luka Milivojevic (CM) 183 28 Andros Townsend (RW) 168 13 Wilfried Zaha (LW) 291 68 Christian Benteke (ST) 162 35 Jordan Ayew (ST) 167 18

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.