Crystal Palace could be closer to signing Manchester United outcast Dean Henderson as transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT the Londoners have been given a boost in their pursuit.

Following a mediocre start to the 2023/24 campaign, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is expected to sanction more incomings before the transfer deadline.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Dean Henderson

During his stint in Manchester, the 26-year-old stopper has played just 29 games seeing as he has typically been utilised as the club’s second fiddle, largely behind David de Gea.

Following Andre Onana’s £47.2m arrival earlier in the summer, his position in the pecking order is not expected to change given the Cameroon international was brought in to replace the outgoing Spaniard.

As such, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the goalkeeper is expected to push for an exit amid interest from Premier League suitors.

MailOnline have reported that Manchester United are in dialogue with Palace over Henderson’s exit seeing as Nottingham Forest are stalling on a move which, in turn, has left the door ajar for additional suitors.

Meanwhile, Forest, who Henderson played 20 games for during the 2022/23 season, are interested in a reunion, while the player himself is also eager to return to the City Ground, according to reports.

Now, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Hodgson’s side are in front of the Tricky Trees in the race for the £100,000 per week earner with negotiations expected to continue on both sides.

Dean Henderson - Career statistics Team Games Clean sheets Sheffield United 86 35 Shrewsbury Town 48 19 Manchester United 29 13 Nottingham Forest 20 6 Grimsby Town 7 4 Manchester United U19 5 2 Manchester United U21 5 1 Manchester United U18 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Crystal Palace and Dean Henderson?

Jones suggested that Palace’s hopes of signing the Manchester United wantaway star have been given a boost which, in turn, has made them more willing to conduct business.

However, the transfer insider believes that Palace should be careful in their approach given Sam Johnstone is ready to nail down the No.1 shirt as his own.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think they’ve been given the nudge that this could become possible and so it’s something they’ve become, in turn, more open-minded about. They’ve obviously got Sam Johnstone, who is looking to make the No.1 shirt his own.

“So, you’ve then got to look into the feasibility of having a proper goalkeeper war on your hands with two goalkeepers who actually want the No.1 shirt and weigh up the pros and cons of that because it’s not always an advantage to have that battle ongoing.

“But Dean Henderson certainly doesn’t seem content with his role at Manchester United right now, and he wants to become a bigger part of something, and I think he would see Crystal Palace as that sort of fit.”

What next for Crystal Palace?

According to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, the capital club are willing to break the bank for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after The Telegraph revealed that the Epsom-born ace is likely to be sold following the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Meanwhile, Southampton’s Che Adams is also on Palace’s shortlist as the end of the summer window nears, according to the Evening Standard.

However, the report suggests they are only willing to outlay £10m for the Scotsman, who has scored 33 goals and provided a further 15 assists in his 148-game career on the south coast, despite the fact Southampton paid Birmingham City £15m for the frontman's services.

The Eagles' hunt for the centre-forward could, however, be boosted as transfer insider Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT they may be able to lure him to Selhurst Park thanks to their ability to double his weekly wage package.