Crystal Palace are interested in signing Curtis Jones this summer at Selhurst Park, but transfer insider Dean Jones believes an aspect of Liverpool’s current set-up could hinder a deal.

Palace have now retained Michael Olise on a further four-year deal amid Chelsea interest but are looking for further reinforcements to line up alongside the Frenchman this campaign.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Curtis Jones

In order to replicate Conor Gallagher’s impact during his stint at the club, Palace are interested in signing the Liverpool man before the closure of the transfer window on September 1.

That’s according to CaughtOffside, who believe the Liverpool-born midfielder fits the profile of what Roy Hodgson desires at Selhurst Park, though the report does suggest that any agreement – on either a loan or permanent basis - is not advanced as things stand.

Jones, who pockets a mere £15,000 per week at Anfield, has struggled to assert himself as a regular under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship and may be convinced by a fresh start elsewhere.

However, in Liverpool’s closing run-in of 2022/23, Jones was arguably one of Klopp’s brightest players and will be looking to nail down a starting spot this season.

As such, transfer insider Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Palace’s pursuit of the 22-year-old gem could be a ‘waste of time’.

What has Dean Jones said about Crystal Palace and Curtis Jones?

Jones is unsure whether the Merseyside-based club will be willing to part ways with Jones this summer given their midfield frailties and the midfielder's understanding of the Anfield ethos.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I can understand why they’d be interested in Curtis Jones, but it does also at the same time feel like a bit of a waste of time, because he seems so embedded into the Liverpool mentality and culture.

“He had such a good end to last season, and I think they’re going to need him at Liverpool this season. So I can see why they would want him, but I just don’t see it happening.”

What next for Crystal Palace?

According to the Express, Palace have registered an interest in acquiring the services of Nottingham Forest centre-forward Emmanuel Dennis, as Eagles boss Hodgson looks to reunite with his former Watford ace.

The report does suggest that Serie A duo Atalanta and Bologna are also eyeing a move for Dennis, who made just 19 Premier League appearances for his current employers in 2022/23.

Palace were also initially interested in acquiring Chelsea’s promising left-back Lewis Hall and, according to The Athletic, the west Londoners were keen on the move, too.

Now, however, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the 18-year-old will make the switch to Tyneside to operate under the watchful eye of Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

In terms of Palace's outgoings, West Ham United could also re-ignite their interest in forward ace Eberechi Eze, according to The Independent, should their pursuit of the coveted Jeremy Doku collapse.

Eze, who has played 94 games for his current employers, has just two years left on his £50,000 per week Selhurst Park deal but could draw the curtains on his stint at the Eagles this summer.