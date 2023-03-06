Crystal Palace and Odsonne Edouard should consider parting ways this summer, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Frenchman has not managed to replicate his Celtic form at Selhurst Park, and Taylor thinks now could be the right time for a departure.

Crystal Palace news — Odsonne Edouard

Palace manager Patrick Vieira recently told reporters that he wants more from Edouard.

"I hope he’s getting frustrated [with his lack of starts]," the Eagles manager said (via South London Press) before his side's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa over the weekend.

"I want more from Edouard — he can be a really important player for us. I want more from him. I hope that not starting the last couple of games hurts him and he shows more."

The 25-year-old has been in and out of Palace's team in the Premier League this season, being named in Vieira's first XI on 12 occasions and subbed in on 10, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Odsonne Edouard and Crystal Palace?

Taylor thinks it may now be best for Edouard to leave Palace.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I thought Edouard was going to be that player, that sort of eight to 10 to 15 Premier League goals each season striker, but he just hasn't been what we thought he was at Celtic.

"It might be time for him to move on. It's a hard market to find the right player that scores that amount of goals."

Should Crystal Palace sell Odsonne Edouard this summer?

You'd be able to understand if they did. Again, Edouard just hasn't been able to transfer his form at Celtic over to Palace.

According to Transfermarkt, in total, the former France U21 international scored 87 goals in 179 appearances for the Bhoys. At the Eagles, he has registered just 11 times in 55 outings, finding the back of the net on three occasions in the Premier League so far this season.

With the Scottish Premiership being a significantly weaker division than its English counterpart, perhaps Edouard replicating his numbers from over there at Selhurst Park was never going to be that straightforward. Nevertheless, Vieira probably expected a bit more.

There is still time left in the campaign for Edouard to make an impact, though, and Palace could do with that, as they risk getting caught up in a relegation battle if they don't start winning some games.