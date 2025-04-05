With Oliver Glasner at the helm, Crystal Palace fans can now feel a sense of optimism after years of knowing that their team would do little more than finish mid-table in the Premier League. The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has instilled his philosophy into his side, who have reacted incredibly well, and has guided them to the semi-finals of the 2024/25 FA Cup.

Palace in attack are a quick and direct side, lethal on the counter and always looking to break forward where possible. Glasner has lost just 13 of his opening 50 matches in charge and a large factor in his success at Selhurst Park has been the form of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who so desperately struggled for form under Glasner’s predecessor, Roy Hodsgon.

Since the Austrian’s arrival, Mateta has been a player reborn, with the Frenchman having become one of the Premier League’s most in-form strikers. The forward’s consistency has, unsurprisingly, seen clubs circle around Mateta ahead of the summer transfer window and a potential move.

The Crystal Palace faithful will, rightly so, want Mateta to stay, given how crucial he is to their system and the goals he has scored. Should he leave in the summer, however, then there is only one name that the Eagles should target to replace him.

Delap Would Be The Answer

Ipswich striker has been sensational this season

Eddie Nketiah has not been poor for Crystal Palace since joining, but it is clear that Glasner prefers bringing him off the bench. Should Palace lose Mateta to another club, then Liam Delap must be their priority target. The son of long-throw specialist and a player that “the streets won’t forget,” Rory Delap, the striker joined Ipswich Town in the summer from Manchester City, having had a spell of loans in the Championship before that.

While the Tractor Boys have been battling against relegation for the duration of the campaign, Delap has truly announced himself to the Premier League. A similar striker to Mateta in stature, the 22-year-old has tallied an impressive goal return in his debut season in the English top flight thus far.

Jean-Philippe Mateta vs. Liam Delap 2024/25 Stats So Far Jean-Philippe Mateta Liam Delap Appearances 28 29 Goals 13 12 Expected Goals 11.59 9.27 Assists 2 2 Minutes Played 2,193' 2,264'

Should Ipswich make a swift return to the Championship, then their striker will most likely depart Portman Road. Delap has a number of teams with a registered interest in him, something only bolstered by the striker reportedly having a £40 million release clause in his contract if his side are in fact relegated.

Though some sides with an interest in Delap, who has been described as "electrifying," play in European competition, which could sway the striker, were Mateta to depart Palace, then the Eagles would be able to offer Delap the means of playing consistent Premier League football. Not only that, but with Glasner in charge, Delap would be joining an exciting side that are looking to progress in the coming years.

Whether Mateta ends up leaving Selhurst Park remains to be seen but should he make an exit, then Palace must throw everything they can at signing Delap in his place.

(Stats are from FotMob or, in the case of the comparison graphic, SofaScore, and are correct as of 05/04/2025)