Highlights Crystal Palace want to keep Eberechi Eze amid interest from Premier League clubs.

No direct contact has been made for Eze's transfer, despite Arsenal and Tottenham interest.

Palace could reunite with forward Wilfried Zaha, only 12 months after his departure to Galatasaray.

Crystal Palace are keen to keep hold of their star midfielder Eberechi Eze amid interest from several Premier League clubs this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent stories linking the 25-year-old with Arsenal and Tottenham, no club has made any direct contact over Eze with Crystal Palace, according to Jacobs.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs suggested Palace are anticipating a busy transfer window as they are ‘a little bit nervous’ over the potential wave of outgoings this summer.

Eze, alongside central defender Marc Guehi, could be the next big names to follow Michael Olise out the door after the Frenchman agreed to join Bayern Munich last month.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who is approaching his first full season in charge, could be left in need of a serious rebuild if Premier League clubs come calling for his key players.

Eze, who has been described as a 'superstar' by analyst Ben Mattinson, reportedly has a £60m release clause in his current deal with the Eagles.

Jacobs suggests Palace are ‘well protected’ by the hefty exit fee – both Arsenal and Spurs are unlikely to ‘see value’ in triggering Eze’s clause.

Eze Linked with Premier League Switch

Deal will ‘require patience’

Jacobs, speaking with GMS, suggested Palace are yet to receive a concrete proposal for Eze this summer, despite interest from Tottenham and Arsenal:

“Nobody's made any direct contact yet with Crystal Palace. So I think this is a deal that will require a little bit more patience. “I also don't think Eze is knocking on the door at this stage to leave. But when the likes of Tottenham or Arsenal, or a club of that magnitude, come calling, they can, you know, clearly offer a pay rise and European football. “Palace are, to some extent, a little bit nervous, because they're aware that many of their players are in demand because they had such a good finish to the season, but they're well protected with Eze. It's unlikely that either Arsenal or Spurs will see value in triggering the release clause.”

Despite minor injury struggles, Eze shined for Palace last season – with 11 goals and six assists, he led the Eagles to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League.

Eze’s superb form earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024, where he has made two appearances off the bench so far.

According to a recent report from football.london, Tottenham could be favourites for Eze this summer – Ange Postecoglou is a ‘big admirer’ of the 25-year-old, while Eze is represented by the same agency as the Spurs boss and several of their players, including Son Heung-min and James Maddison.

Eberechi Eze Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Palace ‘Keen’ on Zaha Return

Galatasaray cannot afford his wages

Former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could make a shock return to the Premier League as Galatasaray are ready to offload his wages amidst financial troubles.

According to the Mirror, the Eagles are considering a reunion with Zaha just 12 months after his departure, with West Ham and Wolves also in the mix for the 31-year-old this summer.

Zaha helped Galatasaray lift the league title last year, registering 12 goal contributions for the Turkish giants.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-07-24.