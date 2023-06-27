Crystal Palace have received the go-ahead from Croydon Council to increase the capacity of Selhurst Park to over 34,000, with a new planning application approved in principle in October 2022.

The redevelopment and expansion will be largely achieved through the Main Stand by adding additional tiers which will in turn support 13,500 die-hard Palace fans.

This will be an exciting prospect for the club and its loyal fanbase with Selhurst Park in dire need of some TLC having been the home to Palace for 99 years.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with figures and news provided by Palace's official club website (cpfc.co.uk), and The Athletic. Here is everything you need to know about Crystal Palace's new Main Stand.

Redevelopment

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has claimed that the club's new Main Stand will provide "a stadium the whole of south London can be proud of".

New features include more general admission seats, improved disabled access, a club museum and new corporate facilities to host guests.

The Main Stand redevelopment will give the stand that was originally built in 1924 a new and improved modern look.

Palace says this will transform fans' experiences on game day at Selhurst Park, the notoriously rowdy and raucous home ground that so many Premier League teams fear visiting.

Details

The new Main Stand will hold 13,500 supporters, compared to 5,200 currently housed in the stand that was built in 1924

All-glass front

Three tiers of seating

25,072sqm inside

41 metres tall

New Club Shop, museum and cafe

When will work start?

Planning permission for the new stand to be built was originally granted in 2018. However, due to the COVID pandemic and various other reasons progression has been stalled.

Nevertheless, significant progress was made with Croydon Council in October 2022 and a new application approved in principle has been granted.

Parish has assured supporters in the latest Crystal Palace accounts that the club do indeed intend to move stating saying the club’s "attention is now fully focused on completing the development."

That being said, Palace have yet to sign off on the agreement which is required for planning permission to be fully granted, meaning work can't start just yet.

Work on the new stand will likely take two and a half years to complete and won't likely start until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

The current target date for the redevelopment of the new Main Stand to start is May 2024, with the current timeframe expected to be between 27–30 months.

Nevertheless, those fearing that they would not be able to attend games in the Main Stand during the redevelopment can rest easy, as the stand will remain open for the entire process.

Exploratory work has, however, commenced in the Selhurst Park car park, this is to prepare the foundations for laying the groundwork for the new Main Stand.

What is the cost?

Parish has confirmed that the redevelopment of the new Main Stand will cost in the region of £100 million. However, this could easily increase in the coming years.

The money will be raised from loans coming from shareholders of the club which means four General Partners will pump in the majority of capital.

The majority of the £1.7 million bonus that Palace chairman Parish was offered will not be taken up by the 57-year-old and instead loaned to the club to help with redevelopment plans.

Fans worried about whether relegation would hamper the new Main Stand being built can also breathe a sigh of relief. This scenario won't halt the progression of the Main Stand development.

This is because the plans are seen to be far too down the line now for any event to stop it from happening. However, restless Palace fans will want things to be getting started soon.