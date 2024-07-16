Highlights Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Aston Villa are interested in signing Leeds' Crysencio Summerville for £40 million.

The three clubs are all seeking a winger this summer, with key men having left or potentially leaving.

Villa are set to sign Jaden Philogene from Hull City for £18 million, possibly impacting their pursuit of Summerville.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all set to step up their pursuit of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, who is available for £40 million this summer, according to the Mirror.

Summerville won last season's Championship player of the year award, after scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists for the Whites. Daniel Farke's side's failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League may now mean that the Dutchman exits Elland Road in this transfer window, with several interested parties lining up.

While Paris Saint-Germain are said to be potential suitors, the three English top flight clubs may represent the more likely destinations for the 22-year-old, due to their ability to offer more regular playing time. It's understood that Leeds would be willing to sanction a move for Summerville, but are demanding a fee in the region of £40 million for his signature.

Palace, Newcastle and Villa set to battle for Summerville

All three clubs are in the market for a winger

Emerging through the academy at Feyenoord, Summerville completed a move to Leeds in 2020, having failed to make a senior appearance for the Eredivisie side. Glimpses of quality in the Yorkshire outfit's 2022/23 relegation campaign sparked speculation that he wouldn't play in the Championship, but the wide forward opted to remain at Elland Road.

This decision ultimately paid dividens for the Netherlands under-21 international's career, as he excelled last season in Farke's side by scoring 21 goals across all competitions. Now, a move to the top flight is on the cards, with three Premier League clubs set to battle it out to secure his services.

A story from the Mirror (print version, Sunday 14th July, page 74) has suggested that Palace, Newcastle and Villa are all prepared to actively push to sign the player. This could spark a bidding war, although Leeds are understood to be willing to accept an offer around the £40 million mark.

Palace view Summerville - who was described as "unplayable" by Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson - as a direct replacement for Michael Olise, who decided to join Bayern Munich earlier this month. The south London side attained £50.8 million for the Frenchman, giving them the financial freedom to explore a move for the Leeds man.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking for an upgrade on Miguel Almiron, with the Magpies in talks with a Saudi Pro-League side over a deal for the Paraguayan. As for Villa, the club could be at risk of losing Moussa Diaby this summer, with Al-Ittihad set to lodge a bid to sign the player. Both Newcastle and the Midlands club have identified Summerville as an option to replace their potentially departing wide men.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Summerville Olise Diaby Almiron Appearances 43 19 38 33 Goals 19 10 6 3 Assists 9 6 8 1 Shots Per 90 3.16 3.95 2.24 1.91 Key Passes Per 90 2.88 2.54 1.94 1.12 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.52 2.82 1.2 1.07

Villa Winning Race to Sign Philogene

The Hull City man will undergo a medical today

Another of last season's emerging Championship stars, Jaden Philogene has undertaken a medical with Aston Villa ahead of an £18 million switch from Hull City. The winger netted 12 league goals last season for the Tigers, and is set to return to Villa Park after leaving the Birmingham-based side last summer.

This signing could reduce Villa's need to acquire Summerville, possibly granting Palace and Newcastle an advantage in the race to sign the player. However, with Diaby potentially leaving, Unai Emery may decide that replacing the Frenchman with two youngsters from the Championship and rotating them with Leon Bailey is a smart approach ahead of next season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 15/07/2024