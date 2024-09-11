Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Brighton have all been watching Norwegian starlet Sindre Walle Egeli, according to HITC.

In a golden generation for the national team with talent such as Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Oscar Bobb, Sander Berge and Alexander Sorloth, the nation are looking forward to the future and have got one eye on their talented youngsters who could come through and help Stale Solbakken take them back to a major tournament.

And one of the most exciting young talents in the country is Nordsjaelland attacker Egeli, who has just turned 18 and is catching the eye of a host of Premier League clubs ahead of 2025.

Premier League Clubs Eye Egeli

18-year-old is under contract until 2028

An incredibly talented right-winger who has been compared to Arjen Robben, Egeli is a player who is being scouted by several Premier League clubs ahead of a potential future transfer to England's top flight.

Egeli just turned 18 recently, and signed a new contract with Nordsjaelland to tie him to the club until 2028, however his development has been excellent and it's highly unlikely he sees that deal out if he continues on his current trajectory.

According to a report from HITC, Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton and Crystal Palace have all been watching him in recent times and could look to make a move in 2025 either in the January window or in the summer. The Seagulls recently signed Simon Adingra and Ibrahim Osman from the Norwegian side and thus their relationship with the club is good.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sindre Walle Egeli has scored 32 goals in 35 appearances for the Norwegian youth national teams from Under-15 up to Under-19 level.

But their need for a new stand-out winger isn't as great as Crystal Palace's, after they lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in the summer, or Newcastle's, who made the position a priority in the summer but didn't fill it after failing with a late bid to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

West Ham are also likely to be involved in the race amid uncertainty around the long-term futures of Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, so Egeli could be someone they look at as an investment for the future.

Manchester United Eyeing Eberechi Eze

£68m release clause activates again next summer

After losing Olise this summer, the Eagles did well to keep hold of other key stars amid strong interest in captain Marc Guehi and star attacker Eberechi Eze.

The England forward had a £68million release clause that was active for most of the summer but it was never triggered, and he has started the season in good form for Oliver Glasner's side having been given added responsibility as the team's chief attacking threat.

But his quality hasn't gone unnoticed and with some clubs already turning their attentions towards the 2025 transfer windows it has emerged that he has got fans at Old Trafford.

It has been reported that his £68million release clause will reactivate next summer, which means another top season could see clubs more inclined to spend big to take him away from Selhurst Park, and that could see Palace chiefs make their move for Egali to ensure they're not left short in attack if he moves on.

