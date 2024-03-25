Highlights Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been backed to be "brilliant" at Selhurst Park during the 2024/25 season by Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The 20-year-old arrived from Blackburn Rovers on Deadline Day of the 2024 winter transfer window in a deal worth £22m.

Palace may have to consider the potential departures of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise heading into the summer market.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton could be “brilliant” during the 2024/25 season, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge feels the Selhurst Park outfit are in safe hands under the guidance of sporting director Dougie Freedman.

The Eagles recently appointed Oliver Glasner, who replaces Roy Hodgson in the dugout in south London. He is looking to inspire a turnaround in form and performances.

Palace could be set for a busy 2024 summer transfer market, with several key players linked with moves elsewhere ahead of the new campaign. Wharton has recently moved to Selhurst Park and hopes to become a Premier League regular in the coming months.

Wharton’s start to life at Crystal Palace

Wharton will feel he’s had a mixed start to life following his arrival at Crystal Palace. The Eagles signed the 20-year-old on the 2024 winter transfer window’s Deadline Day, who arrived from Blackburn Rovers in a £22m deal. That is despite transfer insider Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT (27th January) that Tottenham Hotspur also had an interest in Wharton’s signature. Speaking upon his arrival at Selhurst Park, Wharton expressed his delight at sealing a Premier League move (via Sky Sports):

“I've always wanted to play in the Premier League, and to play for such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour. The way they've brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League stood out to me, and it's a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Wharton has impressed in his early days at Crystal Palace, starting in 83% of games and playing in 85% of available minutes in the Premier League across six top-flight appearances. However, the England U20 international will have been shaken by Roy Hodgson's departure, who Oliver Glasner replaced in February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wharton was the fourth-most expensive departure in Blackburn's history, after the sales of Damien Duff, David Bentley, and Roque Santa Cruz.

Wharton remained in the side, having been able to stay in favour with the incoming Austrian boss. The 49-year-old has been tasked with ensuring Palace’s Premier League survival and improving the style of football at Selhurst Park.

The Blackburn-born star has yet to register a goal or assist but is anchoring Palace’s midfield very well and has looked comfortable on his step up from the Championship to the Premier League. Heading into next season, Wharton will look to continually develop and potentially establish himself as one of the top-flight’s leading middle-of-the-park players.

Adam Wharton - 2023/24 stats Appearances 35 Minutes 2599 Goals 2 Assists 3 Yellow cards 6 Shots per game 0.7 Pass success rate 84.1% Aerial duels won per game 0.5 Man of the Match awards 1 Overall rating 6.74

Michael Bridge - Wharton could be ‘brilliant’ at Crystal Palace next season

Bridge has backed Wharton to be “brilliant” for Crystal Palace next season amid the potential departures of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. The Sky Sports reporter feels the capital club are in safe hands under sporting director Dougie Freedman. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think the areas Glasner wants to strengthen will all depend on Palace’s incomings and outgoings. They’ve got that higher release clause for Michael Olise. Palace are a very, very shrewd and well-run club. They signed Adam Wharton, who I think will be brilliant next season. Dougie Freedman is highly regarded all around world football. So, I wouldn't be panicking if I was a Palace fan if one of Eze or Olise were to move on next season.”

Crystal Palace interested in Jaden Philogene

As the 2023/24 season approaches its conclusion, Palace will consider ways to strengthen their squad ahead of next term. The Eagles must consider the prospect of losing Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze and source potential replacements for the duo.

According to reports, Crystal Palace are ‘tracking’ Hull City winger Jaden Philogene. The 22-year-old is enjoying an excellent season at the MKM Stadium, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 23 appearances following his arrival from Aston Villa last season.

The Villans reportedly have first refusal on any potential deal for Philogene, who is gaining traction from several outfits across the Premier League and Europe. In February, the wide man scored a “ridiculous” goal, as manager Liam Rosenior lauded, against Rotherham United after producing a rabona that deflected off Cameron Humphreys and into the back of the net.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 25-03-24.