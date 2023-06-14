Crystal Palace are a club at a crucial crossroads. After the steady hand of Roy Hodgson steered the Eagles to a twelfth consecutive season in England’s top flight, having been brought in until the end of the season, chairman Steve Parish is left with a decision that can have massive implications, both good and bad, on the direction of the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign.

Under Patrick Vieira, Palace were seemingly in free-fall, hurtling towards the dreaded drop-zone, and devoid of ideas. Under Hodgson, the attacking flair of Eberchi Eze, Michael Olise, and Wilfried Zaha was unleashed, and suddenly, the team who couldn’t buy a win were putting sides to the sword. With the next appointment having the potential to decide whether the club south of the river progress further, unlocking that untapped potential by realising the European dream, pressure to bring the right man in is ever-mounting.

At 75, Roy Hodgson’s future at the club remains uncertain, despite him being rumoured to stay put. In the possible event of his departure, the red and blue pocket of London will undoubtedly be devising contingency plans. Let’s take a look at the host of managers linked with the Palace gig…

Graham Potter

Todd Boehly’s year in West London has been a lesson in how not to run a football club, and his decision to employ Graham Potter proved disastrous. Yet, in spite of his best efforts to tarnish the reputations of every player and coach to enter the Stamford Bridge doors, Boehly’s mismanagement has dented but not destroyed Graham Potter’s stock value. His forgettable stint at Chelsea has mostly been attributed to decisions out of his control, and his capabilities as a manager remain unquestionable.

Arguably, the greatest obstacle between Potter and a move to Parish’s Palace is the former’s allegiances to rivals, Brighton, although he’s very much in the running.

Jesse Marsch

With every passing job vacancy, Jesse Marsch becomes increasingly like the American Alan Curbishley; perpetually linked to every available managerial post, but invariably, always misses out. The law of averages will eventually pay dividends, though, and the walking-talking Americanism will acquire the job he so desires. The ex-Leeds boss was linked with the Crystal Palace job when Vieira was sacked, and despite his ineffectual time in West Yorkshire, remains eager to return to management following his sacking in February.

Adi Hütter

Like many managers, Adi Hütter had a relatively unremarkable playing career, spending most of his professional days in his native Austria, as well as a handful of caps for his national side. Hütter’s managerial journey has painted a slightly different picture, with stints in Germany at Borussia Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt and in Switzerland.

With the 2014-2015 Austrian Bundesliga title and Austrian Cup to his name, and an additional Swiss Super League with Young Boys, Hütter’s enjoyed some domestic success and has a proven pedigree in managing in European competitions. While he is by no means the big name Palace fans may be hoping for, Hütter was strongly linked with the Palace vacancy back in April.

Arne Slot

Recruiting managers from the Eredivisie remains a somewhat untested formula in South-East London. The most recent case study is an unprofitable one in the form of Frank De Boer who had spent four seasons at Ajax before moving over to Selhurst Park from Inter Milan.

Sacked just seven games into his Palace tenure, De Boer was the first casualty of the 2017/2018 Premier League season, however, while the name Arne Slot certainly doesn’t have the same glamorous ring to it, the Feyenoord manager has just steered his side to the Eredivisie title and a guaranteed group stage campaign in next season’s Champions League, and according to reports in April was being considered for the Palace job.