Crystal Palace, Fulham, and West Ham United have reportedly held talks to sign Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, according to Tuttosport.

Fagioli has fallen out of favour at Juventus this season, starting just five Serie A games, coming off the bench 10 times. The central midfielder also barely featured for the Italian outfit last season, so his lack of game time could be a bit of a concern for any interested party.

Palace could be in the market for a new midfielder in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their options for Oliver Glasner. Adam Wharton and Cheick Doucoure have both had spells on the treatment table, meaning Glasner hasn't had many midfielders to pick from so far this campaign.

Crystal Palace Hold Talks to Sign Fagioli

West Ham and Fulham are also keen

According to a report from Tuttosport, relayed by Tuttomercatoweb, Crystal Palace are one of the sides to have held talks over signing Juventus midfielder Fagioli. It's claimed that the Italian outfit are willing to offload the 23-year-old in the January transfer window, valuing him at around £17m.

West Ham and Fulham have also held talks, and it appears that a move to the Premier League is now looking most likely. The report also adds that Marseille have also shown an interest, but Juventus are only interested in a permanent sale with the French side wanting a loan deal.

Although Fagioli, once dubbed the 'new Andrea Pirlo', has had a lack of game time at Juventus, there's no doubt he's still a player capable of contributing well at another club. At the age of 23, the Italian midfielder hasn't reached his full potential just yet and a departure might be necessary for him to rediscover his form.

Considering Doucoure has started just three Premier League games this season while Wharton has missed the majority of the campaign with injury, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Eagles step up their interest in a new midfielder over the coming weeks.