Highlights Crystal Palace have been urged to reignite their interest in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

The Eagles have devised a strategy to stop clubs poaching Cheick Doucoure this summer

There's uncertaintly around Michael Olise's future

Crystal Palace have endured a quiet summer transfer window at Selhurst Park, with outgoings being the main focus of attention in recent months for Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles re-appointed the 75-year-old head coach after steering the club away from a potential Premier League relegation battle last season and will hope the experienced manager can build on last season’s 11th-placed finish.

Club legend Wilfried Zaha left Palace at the end of his contract last summer, turning down the offer of a £200,000 per-week contract in favour of a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Luka Milivojevic also left at the expiry of his deal, eventually moving to the United Arab Emirates outfit Shabab Al-Ahli and goalkeeper Jack Butland has switched Selhurst Park for Ibrox on top of James McArthur’s retirement.

On incomings, Palace quickly snapped up the signature of Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who joined the Eagles as a free agent this summer.

Their only other signing has been to secure the signature of Flamengo and Brazil U20 forward Matheus Franca for £26m.

With the summer transfer deadline approaching on the 1st September, three journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with updates on Palace’s potential incomings and outgoings.

Nketiah would be a good option alongside Akpom in attack

Having bagged just 40 Premier League goals last term, Palace must find a regular source of goals if they are to fire themselves into top-half contention this term.

Following Zaha’s departure, the Eagles have lost nine goal contributions from last season, indicating that pressure is being placed on Franca to hit the ground running in south London.

The 19-year-old hit the back of the net three times in 29 outings for Flamengo last term, as per Transfermarkt, suggesting that it would be unfair to pin the responsibility on the promising teenager as he arrives at Selhurst Park.

According to Football Insider, Palace were joined by Fulham in submitting a bid for then-Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres in June.

However, nothing came of the move, and the Sweden international eventually switched the West Midlands for Lisbon, signing for Sporting CP last month.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk claims that Sheffield United are eyeing up a £10m move for Middlesbrough centre-forward Chuba Akpom, who has also caught the interest of Palace and Everton.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT he believes Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah would be a good option for the Eagles this summer.

And the reporter has implored Palace to make an attacking addition, believing they are well set in every other area of the pitch.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “Nketiah is down the pecking order at Arsenal. He would be a good option if they could move for someone like him. And there are also players in the Championship.

“How they didn't go in for Gyokeres is a mystery to me. He would have been a perfect fit. Someone like Chuba Akpom might be alright. He’s been on the bench for Middlesbrough.

“I think that is what they need to go after. I think their centre-backs and Cheick Doucoure are really good. They just need a bit more punch in attack.”

Doucoure’s price tag is aimed to put off other clubs

It’s safe to say Cheick Doucoure has enjoyed an impressive spell at Crystal Palace since he arrived from Lens in a deal worth £21m last summer.

The Mali international appeared in all but four Premier League fixtures last term, providing three assists as he helped steer the Eagles away from a relegation battle.

According to the MailOnline, Palace will demand £70m from any buying club for the services of Doucoure after Liverpool were credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

The market for central midfielders has risen this summer following Arsenal striking a deal worth £105m for the services of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who joins the Gunners as Britain’s most expensive player of all time.

And transfer insider Dean Jones believes that interest in Doucoure only becomes an issue if the player begins to “kick off” about wanting to leave Selhurst Park for new pastures before the 1st September.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “The price tag is designed to put off other clubs, and the value they have picked will probably do that.

“He’s an important player, but also, he plays a position that has seen a massive rise in value recently, so this is a good moment for them to have a problem like this.

“Let’s be honest, it’s not a problem because they can’t lose unless the player starts to kick off about wanting to leave.”

Olise’s future is still up in the air

A significant talking point in Palace’s transfer window in recent weeks has been questions over the future of winger Michael Olise.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old, who reportedly has a £35m release clause in his contract.

Football Insider also claims that Palace could be “powerless” to stop Olise from joining Premier League holders Manchester City, who are also interested in stepping up their interest in the France U21 international.

The London-born star produced an impressive 13 goal contributions in 37 Premier League appearances last season, showing he was a vital part of Hodgson’s attack, as the Eagles ended the season comfortably in mid-table.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that interest from Chelsea and Man City in Olise is genuine and that it would be a blow for the south London outfit to lose his services.

And with just weeks remaining of the transfer window, it would be a scramble for Palace to replace the influential attacker with an adequate replacement in such a short time.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims that Palace are “desperate for him to stay”, but with a release clause in the contract, they will only be able to stand by if another club triggers the required fee.

Asked about Olise’s future, he told GIVEMESPORT: “It's a little bit up in the air. Crystal Palace are desperate for him to stay, but I think, as it stands, there is some sort of release clause there. If someone can trigger that release clause, then Crystal Palace might not be able to do anything about keeping Olise or not. It will be down to the player himself. So, I think that's where we stand with City just now.”