Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in signing a forward but are reluctant to spend money during the 2024 winter window at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's Eagles side have bagged just 12 goals in the top flight this season, ranking them 15th in the Premier League goalscoring charts.

Palace could look to resolve their firepower problems with the loan signing of Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssouffa Moukoko and another Bundesliga star.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing a forward but are reluctant to spend money during the 2024 winter window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who provided GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles need a regular goalscorer. They have struggled to hit the back of the net on multiple occasions throughout the 2023/24 season.

Palace should have enough to retain their Premier League status at the end of the campaign, but they must add more firepower to their squad to push on into a new era. The Eagles have been in the top flight for over a decade and hope to move into the top half of the league table in the coming years.

Palace’s struggle for goals

Crystal Palace are entering a new era during the 2023/24 campaign. They have signed four players who could change the look of their core in the starting lineup. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who arrived on a permanent deal from Manchester United, hopes to return to action before the end of the year after suffering a thigh injury in a Carabao Cup defeat at Old Trafford in September.

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding was acquired on the 2023 summer transfer window’s deadline day, while former AFC Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma signed on a free transfer after his contract at the Vitality Stadium expired in June 2023.

Palace’s marquee off-season addition was securing the signature of Flamengo attacking midfielder Matheus Franca in a £26m deal. The 19-year-old signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park as the Eagles battled off interest from Chelsea to acquire one of South America’s hottest prospects.

Franca’s arrival will partially account for the departure of club legend Wilfried Zaha, whose contract expired in June. The Ivory Coast international was offered £150,000 per week to remain in south London, which would have smashed Palace’s wage record. However, Zaha went on to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray, as he aims to become a regular for a Champions League outfit in the latter stages of his career.

Meanwhile, Palace have secured the long-term futures of attackers Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise after the duo signed new deals at Selhurst Park in 2023, despite interest in their services. In an interview with GIVEMESPORT (10th November), Jones described the former’s return to the team as 'massive' following a spell on the sidelines. That is because Palace have scored just 12 Premier League goals this season, ranking them as the 15th most prolific side in the top flight.

Jones reveals that Palace are interested in signing a forward but don’t want to spend money, as they don’t feel it’s worth investing too heavily in the squad during the 2024 winter transfer window. The journalist insists that the Eagles are in a situation where they won’t have to battle relegation from the Premier League. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Palace are interested in signing a forward, but from what I understand, they're not interested in spending money. So, I think that's something we'll have to consider and weigh up as we get towards January. It's not that they don't want to invest in this squad, but I'm just not sure that they feel it's worth investing too heavily in the squad in January. If they can do that at the end of the season instead, then that's probably better money spent. Palace are in a situation where they aren’t threatened by relegation. They're going to manage to steer clear of that fight.”

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are one of several Premier League clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Youssoufa Moukoko on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Liverpool and Newcastle United have had the striker on their radar throughout 2023, while Chelsea are interested in the 19-year-old. Fulham have also been touted as an option if a loan move opens up for the teenager. Moukoko hopes to get regular minutes under his belt, so Julian Nagelsmann will select him for Germany’s Euro 2024 squad on home soil next summer.

Meanwhile, 90min understands that Crystal Palace and Fulham want to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan. The Bundesliga outfit are reportedly willing to let the 27-year-old move on after he re-signed for the German club from Chelsea in a £25.3m deal in August 2022.

After the season's third international break, Palace will return to action on 25th November. They will then travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town.

Read More: Every Premier League club’s best uncapped player