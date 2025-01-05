Crystal Palace are reportedly pursuing a deal for Slavia Prague's wing-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, with negotiations over a £15 million deal ongoing, according to The Telegraph.

The Eagles have endured a rather inconsistent season thus far, currently sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone. After ending off the 2023/24 campaign in superb form, Oliver Glasner's men have struggled to replicate such performances in the first half of the 2024/25 term. However, the club are now prepared to invest in the club this January transfer window, and have made a new wing-back acquisition one of their priorities.

Palace Chasing Deal for Senegal International Diouf

Glasner is keen to bolster his options out wide

As per the report from The Telegraph, Palace are "negotiating a deal" for Diouf, ahead of a prospective move this January. It follows from earlier reports indicating that Palace had already tabled an offer in the region of £12.5 million, as per Santi Aouna.

However, the player has plenty of suitors in the English top-flight, with "almost half of the Premier League" having sent scouts to assess his potential. As such, Slavia Prague will be hoping to rake in a record-breaking fee for their star, eclipsing the £15 million in earnings from the sale of Tomas Soucek to West Ham.

A year has passed since the Senegalese talent first joined the Czech First League, and he has since made 37 total appearances for Slavia Prague. Additionally, his performances at club-level earned him his first cap for his senior national team in September 2024.

El Hadji Malick Diouf's 2024/25 Czech First League statistics Appearances 18 Goals 6 Assists 2 Crosses per 90 3.31 Interceptions per 90 0.94 Tackles won per 90 0.50

Capable of playing on the left side of midfield and defense, Diouf could provide useful depth for Glasner in a position in which Tyrick Mitchell stands as the only natural option. Fortunately, the 25-year-old has avoided any lengthy periods of absence, but additional reinforcement in this area remains a priority nonetheless.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 04/01/2025