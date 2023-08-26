Crystal Palace are pushing hard to sign Dean Henderson this summer, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth exclusively revealing to GIVEMESPORT how close a deal is to happening.

Henderson is said to want out of Manchester United before next month's transfer deadline, with Crystal Palace one side tracking his progress.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Dean Henderson

It's been clear for some time that Henderson has wanted to leave United, after the goalkeeper returned from a fairly successful loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season.

Henderson featured 20 times for the East Midlands-based outfit during the 2022/23 campaign, but a thigh injury cut his season short, as the goalkeeper's last game for the Tricky Trees came back in January.

It had looked as if Henderson would get the chance to rectify that this time around, with Forest heavily linked to the Whitehaven-born star this summer.

The Englishman had been closing in on a move to the City Ground, but eventually the deal collapsed, with Forest going after USMNT international Matt Turner instead.

But now, with Crystal Palace starting to show a keen interest, Henderson - who is said to be valued at £25 million by United - could get the move he's been craving after all.

It's suggested by The Evening Standard that Crystal Palace are in talks with Henderson's representatives, with the south Londoners keen to wrap up a deal between now and the September 1st deadline.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Dean Henderson and Crystal Palace?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted that Henderson was a player of interest for Crystal Palace, as Roy Hodgson looks to sure up his goalkeeping options.

In the knowledge that it would take a sizeable fee to sign Henderson from United, the reliable reporter admitted Crystal Palace were working on a deal that would suit all parties.

On the 26-year-old, Sheth said: “As it stands, Henderson remains the number two at United but we do know he wants to be number-one at a club and he's been wanting to get away the entire summer.

“We thought it was going to be Nottingham Forest, but Crystal Palace now seem to be the ones that are really pushing.

“Vicente Guaita has made it clear to Roy Hodgson that he's pretty disenchanted with the club and that he wants to go.

“At the moment they've got Remi Matthews as their number-two and Sam Johnstone as their number-one so I think they'd want Henderson to at least compete with Johnstone for the number-one jersey, if not be the number-one full stop.”

What's next for Crystal Palace this summer?

Unfortunately for Crystal Palace, their biggest deal left to be done this summer could focus on an outgoing, with Eberechi Eze attracting interest from Manchester City.

It's claimed in The Daily Mail that the treble-winners are considering launching a move for the young Englishman, who has impressed since breaking on the scene at Selhurst Park.

However, the report does claim that a fee in the region of £70 million will be expected by Crystal Palace, if the Eagles are even going to consider letting their starman leave.