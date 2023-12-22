Highlights Crystal Palace risk missing out on top managerial target Steve Cooper if they wait to appoint him as Roy Hodgson's successor.

Hodgson's contract at Selhurst Park runs out at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Palace are expressing an interest in Getafe striker Borja Mayoral ahead of the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace could be tempted to move for the available Steve Cooper, as journalist Dean Jones claims that sources inside the club want him to be Roy Hodgson’s long-term successor at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have endured a mixed 2023/24 Premier League campaign but will feel that avoiding relegation is an achievable target in the second half of the season.

Hodgson is currently amid his second tenure at Crystal Palace, having been appointed twice to lead the Eagles to safety when a drop into the Championship looked a real possibility. However, recent developments outside of the club's hands may have questioned his future, with Cooper suddenly becoming available.

Crystal Palace admire Steve Cooper

Hodgson was appointed Crystal Palace head coach for the second time in March 2023, after the south London outfit relieved former manager Patrick Vieira of his duties. The Frenchman had been sacked following 12 games without a victory, with the Eagles sitting just three points above the relegation zone with ten matches of the 2022/23 season remaining.

Hodgson immediately inspired his side to earn ten points out of a possible 12 and effectively ensured survival following a thrilling 4-3 home victory over West Ham United on 29th April. In July, the 76-year-old extended his contract at Selhurst Park by 12 months, securing his future for the 2023/24 season.

However, on 20th December, The Standard claimed that Hodgson could be succeeded by Cooper, who was relieved of his duties at Nottingham Forest earlier that week. The report suggests no immediate threat of the former England manager losing his job in south London. Still, Palace must line up a replacement following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Cooper has been regarded as an ideal replacement to build a young and talented squad at Selhurst Park, which has just been boosted by building their new £20m academy. The 44-year-old head coach has a proven track record of working with prospects, guiding the England U17 side to a FIFA U17 World Cup triumph 2017. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (19th December) that it would be a ‘no-brainer’ for Palace to move for Cooper if he was available.

Steve Cooper - Premier League managerial record Matches 55 Wins 12 Draws 16 Losses 27 Goals For 55 Goals Against 98 Stats according to the Premier League's official website

Dean Jones on Steve Cooper to Crystal Palace

Jones suggests it could be a challenging time in the Crystal Palace board room with the club having to weigh up replacing Hodgson with Cooper now or risk missing out on him by waiting until the end of the 2023/24 season. The journalist says it will be a “tough call” for chairman Steve Parish. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“There will be a temptation to move for Cooper now from the point of view that there are people within the club that want him to be the long-term successor to Hodgson and have felt that way for a while. And if they wait until the end of the season, someone else could nab him. “It could be a tough call for Parish right now, though, especially if one or two individuals let him know they see this as a big opportunity to move into a new phase. Hodgson has helped Palace through a tricky year, and to end that by sacking him now, when he’s just got a draw at Manchester City, would be a big decision and take courage. I think it’ll become clear pretty soon whether Hodgson has the backing. I imagine the board are very torn because there is a level of loyalty here that would be painful to break.”

With the future of Hodgson looking uncertain at Crystal Palace, the Eagles would be in their best interests to decide sooner rather than later, with the 2024 winter transfer window opening in just over a week. According to TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace and Fulham are tracking Getafe striker Borja Mayoral, one of La Liga’s most fluent attacking stars during the 2023/24 campaign.

The 26-year-old’s 12 strikes in the Spanish top-flight ranks him second behind Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham in the league’s top scorer charts. Mayoral is keen to test himself in the Premier League and could cost just £12m if he moves to England. However, the same outlet claims that it’s understood a summer 2024 transfer is more viable than a mid-season switch.

Crystal Palace will make the short journey to west London to take on Chelsea on 27th December before hoping to round off 2023 in style when Brentford visit Selhurst Park on the 30th.