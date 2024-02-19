Highlights Crystal Palace are set to appoint Oliver Glasner with Roy Hodgson departing.

Palace have faced challenges with injuries, but Glasner's appointment could provide a new direction for the team.

Glasner's past record suggests his leadership may positively impact Palace, providing a pragmatic approach.

Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as their new manager with Roy Hodgson departing, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that he believes it will be a good appointment with the manager bringing a sense of physicality and a modern approach to their attack at Selhurst Park having spoken to sources in Germany.

The Eagles have been going through a tricky period in the Premier League this season, with Hodgson under increasing pressure over the last few weeks. Injuries have hampered their progress, with Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze all currently out injured. The board have now opted to make a change, and Glasner has entered the hot seat at Selhurst Park.

Palace should be comfortable and remain in England's top flight this campaign, considering the strength of their squad, but they are in danger of slipping down the table if the poor results continue. The supporters at Selhurst Park will be hoping they can head in a new direction under a new manager over the next few years.

Palace appoint Glasner

Journalist Ed Aarons had recently reported that Hodgson was set to step down as manager of Palace, with his assistants preparing the team ahead of their trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Monday night. The 76-year-old fell ill during training last week and underwent tests in hospital. Crystal Palace later confirmed that Hodgson has opted to leave, with his assistants to take charge of the Everton fixture.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Glasner will sign a two-year contract at Selhurst Park after the manager gave the green light before the weekend. Glasner left Eintracht Frankfurt back in June and has been out of work ever since, and the former Wolfsburg boss is yet to manage in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner - Managerial record Club Matches Points Per Game Honours Eintracht Frankfurt 97 1.51 Europa League Wolfsburg 87 1.67 0 LASK 161 1.97 Austrian Second Division SV Ried 37 1.24 0 Statistics via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 19/02/2024

Sky Sports had reported that it was unclear whether Glasner will be in charge of Palace's game against Everton on Monday night - and in fact, he didn't. The former Frankfurt manager wouldn't have had time to implement his methods during training, so would have been unable to make a major impact on the side ahead of their trip to Goodison Park.

Speaking on Glasner, pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft has provided Palace fans with some insight into what to expect from Glasner...

"He is a pragmatic coach. Likes his teams to play direct, intense and going forward with speed. As a leader “intelligent” and curious to develop himself and his team."

Dean Jones - Glasner will bring modern approach

Jones has suggested that Glasner will bring a sense of physicality and a modern approach to their attack when he signs on the dotted line at Selhurst Park. The journalist adds that after speaking to people in Germany, he believes this will be a smart appointment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Glasner will assert himself by bringing a sense of physicality to Crystal Palace and also probably more of a modern approach to their attacking set-up than they perhaps had recently. That won't come overnight. This squad isn't really capable of changing too much in the short term, but it'll get funded in the summer. Judging by what he's done so far in Germany, and judging by what he's capable of from a coaching perspective from people I've spoken to over there, they seem to think that actually, this is a really good appointment for Crystal Palace. After all of the protests from fans and accusations of them lacking ambition, this could actually prove to be a good appointment."

Palace pick up good point at Everton

A trip to Goodison Park is never easy, and the uncertainty at Selhurst Park may have had a negative impact on their chances of getting a result.

However, Palace took a point back to South London and were only a few minutes from getting all three following Jordan Ayew's brilliant striker, with Amadou Onana levelling for the hosts in the final five minutes.

Considering Eze, Guehi, and Olise have all been on the treatment table in recent weeks and Palace were subsequently missing three of their star players at Goodison Park, Glasner will surely have been impressed by the resolve his new players showed on Merseyside.