Crystal Palace recently appointed Oliver Glasner to replace Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park, and journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles are heading in a positive direction and could have a strong end to the season under a new regime.

There was a lot of negativity surrounding Palace in the last few months, with Hodgson struggling to get a tune out of his players and some of the fanbase protesting about the direction the club was heading in. The board opted to pull the trigger and relieve Hodgson of his duties, with Glasner brought in to steady the ship.

Although Hodgson did an excellent job last season in helping guide the Eagles away from relegation, the experienced manager came out of retirement to enter the hot seat at Selhurst Park, so it was never going to be a long-term appointment. Palace now have a modern, forward-thinking manager, who could help take the capital club to the next level.

Palace Supporters Protest About Ownership

During Palace's heavy defeat away to Arsenal earlier in the season, the supporters in the away at the Emirates Stadium were seen holding up a series of banners protesting against how the club was being run. One banner read...

"Wasted potential. On and off the pitch, weak decisions. Taking us backwards."

Another banner urged Palace owner Steve Parish to leave the club, and Hodgson and Eberechi Eze were among those to head to the travelling supporters after the game to apologise. Around a month later, the Palace board opted to make the decision to relieve Hodsgon of his duties, bringing in Glasner on a contract until 2026.

It's too early to tell whether things are looking up for the Eagles after they were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur away from home last time out, but they did secure a 3-0 victory over Burnley in Glasner's first game in the dugout. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Glasner will bring a modern approach to Selhurst Park. He's not expecting the situation to change overnight, but the 49-year-old manager should be backed in the summer transfer window.

The Austrian manager will be hoping that the Eagles aren't forced into any major sales when the market opens later this year. Journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Michael Olise and Marc Guehi are both being eyed by Manchester United ahead of a potential move.

Dean Jones - Palace Heading in Positive Direction

Jones has suggested that everything is positive at Palace at the moment after the appointment of Glasner, despite it looking like it was all doom and gloom in recent weeks. The journalist adds that they now have a forward-thinking manager who fits with modern football. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I think it's all positive at the moment. I think that's the picture that the Palace ownership are trying to paint right now. A few weeks back it was all doom and gloom, it was protests from the fans, they were worried about the vision and the future and the ambition. They're trying to turn that on its head right now. Roy Hodgson's left, they've brought in a new boss who's a bit more forward-thinking and fits with modern football a bit better. They've got a first win under him and now you can start to bring in players like Eberechi Eze who can sprinkle some stardust on that team and really start to show that they can have a strong end to the season and next season can be a lot more positive."

Crystal Palace Could Lose Dougie Freedman

It's not just Guehi and Olise that the Red Devils are considering bringing to Old Trafford in the summer. According to The Guardian, Manchester United are set to make an official approach to poach Dougie Freedman from the Eagles.

Speaking on the situation, Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that United are 'really pushing' to acquire Freedman. Sir Alex Ferguson has admired the Palace chief for some time now and has been keen on the idea of bringing him to the club. It will be a major blow for Palace if they are unable to keep hold of multiple key figures in the summer.

