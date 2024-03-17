Highlights Crystal Palace are facing a 'summer of change' with concerns over a lack of squad depth at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner's Eagles side don't currently have the capabilities to play attacking and expansive football.

Palace have also struggled to see out games across the 2023/24 season and are battling to secure their Premier League safety.

Crystal Palace are set for a 'summer of change' amid concerns over the lack of depth in OIiver Glasner's squad at Selhurst Park, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Eagles had flirted with a Premier League relegation battle earlier in the 2023/24 season but will feel they should have enough about them to avoid the drop into the Championship in the final weeks of the campaign.

Heading into the 2024 summer transfer window, Glasner hopes to see his Palace squad shaped in his own mould as he prepares for his first full term in charge of the south London outfit. However, the successor to Roy Hodgson's main focus is to ensure a strong end to the season at Palace.

Crystal Palace struggling with a lack of squad depth

Crystal Palace have endured a difficult 2023/24 season and would have hoped for better results after extending Roy Hodgson's contract to the summer of 2024. The 76-year-old returned to Selhurst Park in March 2023 and guided the Eagles to safety after they had flirted with relegation from the Premier League under Patrick Vieira.

However, this term had become a miserable experience for the Palace faithful and Hodgson eventually stepped down in February, having initially been set to see out the remainder of the season. Glasner would have hoped to have improved attitudes and the feeling around the training ground heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

The 49-year-old has endured a mixed start to life in the Premier League, after seeing his side comfortably dispatch relegation candidates Burnley 3-0 in his first game, before a defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Luton Town.

Oliver Glasner - Points per match record across managerial career Club Time in charge Matches PPM LASK June 2015 - June 2019 161 1.97 VfL Wolfsburg July 2019 - June 2021 87 1.67 Eintracht Frankfurt July 2021 - June 2023 97 1.51 Crystal Palace February 2024 - present 3 1.33

Glasner may feel there is not enough squad depth and resources in his side to endeavour to win a game, whether that be chasing a goal or looking to see out a result in the closing stages of the match. The Austrian's biggest concern will be trying to win over the Palace faithful by playing attacking and expansive football, after the Selhurst Park crowd showed their frustrations with the playing style under Hodgson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League across the 2023/24 season.

Jones has claimed that he is unsurprised by Crystal Palace's struggles this term and that the side look 'vulnerable' in both the attacking and defensive departments. The journalist also claims that Glasner must focus on the team's "concentration and team structure" going forward. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Palace have a problem at the moment because you look at the possibilities in terms of squad make-up and depth and it’s just not there. It doesn’t really surprise me that they have this terrible record because whenever they need to show endeavour to win a game, they can look vulnerable the other way. One of the big problems Glasner was always going to have in this job is that you win over fans by trying to play attacking, expansive football, but that’s just not possible at Palace because the squad at the moment is just not equipped to handle that. It’s one of the big things they will focus on going forward. They face a summer of change so until then Glasner’s focus on concentration and team structure is going to be key in getting them through.”

Crystal Palace's remaining fixtures

Crystal Palace have endured a difficult season, but will hope they can retain their Premier League status in the coming weeks. The capital club aren't back in action until the 30th March, when they travel to Nottingham Forest in what could be a season-defining fixture for both sides, who are looking to scramble away from a relegation battle. Glasner then leads his side to AFC Bournemouth on 2nd April before the unenviable task of hosting Manchester City awaits on the 6th.

All statistics according to Football365 and Transfermarkt, correct as of 12-03-24.