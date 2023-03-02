Olivier Giroud would be a good fit for Crystal Palace if Patrick Vieira needs to find a goalscorer.

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud in recent days, and Patrick Vieira 'will be keen' to bring him to Selhurst Park, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 36-year-old has featured regularly for the Italian club this season, but with little time left on his contract, he could be seeking a new challenge in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Olivier Giroud

A report from The Sun recently claimed that Giroud would be open to a move back to the Premier League, with Selhurst Park listed as a potential destination for the French international.

Giroud left the Premier League back in 2021, signing for AC Milan from Chelsea for a fee of around £855,000 up-front, as per Sky Sports.

With Giroud now 36 years old, his next move is an important one as he looks to settle down to potentially finish his career.

Crystal Palace have struggled to find the back of the net on a regular basis this season, managing just 0.83 goals per game, as per FBRef - a regular goalscorer therefore could be a priority in the upcoming summer window.

What has O'Rourke said about Crystal Palace's move for Giroud?

O'Rourke has suggested that Giroud could be a 'good fit' for Crystal Palace, not only for his goalscoring ability, but also for being able to bring 'much-needed experience' to the squad.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O'Rourke said: "I think Giroud would be a good fit for Palace as well. He would bring much-needed experience to a young squad and I think he would be a regular goalscorer as well, and that's something Palace have struggled for over the last couple of seasons.

"I'm sure if there's any indication that Giroud is keen on a move back to the Premier League, Vieira will be keen for Crystal Palace to be right in there for his signature."

Could Giroud make an impact at Crystal Palace?

Despite his age, Giroud has still been contributing significantly for AC Milan. The 36-year-old has scored seven goals and provided four assists in just 17 starts in the Serie A this season, as per FBRef.

Crystal Palace won't have to worry about Giroud settling back into life in England, having scored 90 Premier League goals in 255 appearances across spells with London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal, as per Transfermarkt.

Of course, Giroud isn't a long-term solution to Crystal Palace's attacking problems, but he's certainly a proven goalscorer who could hopefully make an immediate impact in the summer if he's interested in a move to the Eagles.