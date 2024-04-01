Highlights Crystal Palace could reignite interest in Arsenal's Nketiah, who may become available due to the pursuit of a new striker.

Nketiah, despite being valued by Arsenal, may be sold for around £30 million, generating funds for a new forward.

Palace is also looking to secure West Ham's Ben Johnson, confident they can strike a deal to bolster their defence in the summer.

Crystal Palace were linked with Arsenal centre forward Eddie Nketiah in January and could reignite their interest in the lead-up to the summer transfer window and now, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that his Emirates Stadium departure could rely on one factor.

Even though Arteta and his entourage are not blessed with reliable options through the middle, the Englishman is evidently far down in the club’s pecking order, with Kai Havertz recently being the club's preferred choice.

Having amassed a mere 1,360 minutes of action across all competitions this campaign, Nketiah’s future in north London is looking bleak, especially with his employers in the market for a new striker.

Arsenal Standing Firm on Nketiah Price Tag

Interest in Nketiah stems from the January transfer window. The London-born ace was subject to interest from Palace, but Arteta was keen to retain his services amid the Gunners’ pursuit of the Premier League title, with the striker being considered an ‘important player’.

Since the mid-season window slammed shut, however, Nketiah has enjoyed just 58 minutes of league action and endured a 15-minute cameo against Porto in the Champions League. Amid his lack of game time, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that an array of clubs in England’s top division are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old amid uncertainty over his future in north London.

Eddie Nketiah Statistics (23/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 24 5 2 Champions League 5 1 0 Carabao Cup 2 0 1 Community Shield 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0

Arsenal themselves, as mentioned, are looking to bolster their centre forward ranks in the summer, too, which may leave Nketiah out in the cold. Offloading the likes of the Englishman will generate funds to bring in a new frontman, all while adhering to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) regulations.

In terms of an asking price for Nketiah, Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal would hold out for a fee around the £30 million mark. And while, in the grand scheme of the market, that is not deemed as a significant outlay, it will be for those in the bottom half of the Premier League standings – Palace included.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Nketiah has registered 38 goals and seven assists across his 164-game Arsenal career.

Jacobs – Palace Could Reignite January Interest in Nketiah

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs suggested that Arsenal signing a new striker would allow a much smoother sale of Nketiah, despite him being very committed and a valued member of Arteta’s roster from now until the end of their title-chasing campaign.

Jacobs revealed that Oliver Glasner’s Palace are among the interested parties and that their January interest may rise to the surface upon the opening of the summer transfer window. The journalist also name-dropped Wolverhampton Wanderers as another club in the top flight who are keeping tabs on the out-of-favour striker and suggested that the sales of Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes could free up sufficient funds and space for someone of Nketiah’s ilk. Jacobs said:

“Well, I think with Arsenal, we know they want a striker and if they get a striker then it opens the door for offers for [Eddie] Nketiah.And even though the player is very committed and liked as a squad player at the moment by Mikel Arteta and could well have an important role to play between now and the end of the season, I think the feeling is if Arsenal bring inthe striker, that Nketiahwill be available on the market. “And I would keep an eye on Crystal Palace,who were very keen in January. But Arsenal and Nketiah didn't want to proceed mid-seasonbecause, again,depth was important to Arsenal. We know that Wolves will be looking as well and if they do sell [Pedro] Neto and/or [Joao] Gomes,then there'll be money available there for them to spend. Nketiahmight be available for £30 or £35 million, which is still a large amount of money,but in the modern market and inan inflated market, that may still be seen as value to one or two clubs.”

Crystal Palace Now ‘Confident’ of Landing Ben Johnson

While Glasner and Co. are eager to add more firepower to their front line in the summer, they are also looking to enhance their defensive ranks. Currently sitting in 14th place having conceded 49 goals in the Premier League thus far, targeting the likes of West Ham United’s Ben Johnson could be shrewd from the capital club’s perspective.

In terms of acquiring the English right-back, sources have told GIVEMESPORT that Glasner – during his first summer transfer window at Selhurst Park – is growing in confidence that they are on the cusp of striking a deal for the 24-year-old.

Johnson’s free agency is an attractive prospect for the Palace higher-ups and given the 10-cap England Under-21 international’s lack of game time at the London Stadium, the south Londoners will be surprised if they fail to get a deal over the line. This season alone, Johnson has played just 11 times in the top flight and could look to Palace as a means of rejuvenating his career.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/01/2024