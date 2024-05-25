Highlights Crystal Palace and Roma are reportedly competing for the signature of Norwich's Gabriel Sara.

Sara, 24, was picked in the Championship Team of the Season.

Many of Palace's top stars are being linked with a summer exit.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Norwich midfielder Gabriel Sara, Brazilian outlet UOL reports.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful season with the Canaries, contributing 25 goal contributions in 46 Championship games.

Reportedly, Palace face competition from Roma for Sara’s signature. The former Sao Paulo midfielder joined Norwich in 2022, after making his debut in Brazil’s Serie A aged just 18.

Sara, who is under contract with the Canaries until 2026, was picked in the Championship Team of the Season and was the only Norwich player to feature in the side.

Teammate Kenny McLean hailed Sara as ‘the full package’ earlier this season while David Wagner labelled him "outstanding" after his stunning displays in Norwich’s unsuccessful push for promotion.

Multiple Premier League teams have also sent scouts to watch Sara in action this season, GIVEMESPORT has previously revealed.

Crystal Palace Face Battle With Roma for Sara

The Eagles could be set for a big summer under Oliver Glasner

After failing to secure promotion with Norwich, Sara could be tempted by a move to a bigger league in this upcoming transfer window.

According to UOL, the Brazilian midfielder has already received inquiries from both Crystal Palace and Roma.

Gabriel Sara Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 48 13 12 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 3 0 0

Both Roma and Palace managers are approaching a first full season with their respective clubs and will be willing to make changes to the squads they inherited in the middle of last campaign.

Roma’s Daniele De Rossi took over from Jose Mourinho in January and is set to secure European football for next season as the club currently sits in sixth place in Serie A.

After parting ways with Roy Hodgson, Palace have welcomed Oliver Glasner, who enjoyed a successful first few months in London.

Under the Austrian, Palace only lost three of their 13 matches in the Premier League and are now approaching a key transfer window.

Crystal Palace in Danger of Losing Key Players

Olise, Eze and Guehi have all been linked with exits

While Crystal Palace are looking to build on the momentum of Glasner's arrival, they are likely to face a series of star player exits in the upcoming transfer window.

The likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi have all been rumoured to move away from Selhurst Park.

Palace have been adamant that selling three stars is not an option this summer, with Olise currently the most likely to secure a big-money transfer first.

Fabrizio Romano earlier reported that there is ‘competition’ for the 22-year-old’s signature, as Manchester United are among the clubs that show interest in the winger.

The Red Devils have approved the Frenchman’s transfer internally, according to Romano, but are currently not advanced in negotiations for his deal.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Olise last summer as the Blues had triggered his £35million release clause, but eventually, the deal collapsed.

Related Exclusive: Crystal Palace 'Eyeing Summer Move' for 'Fantastic' Winger Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Alfie Doughty ahead of potentially offering an immediate route back into the Premier League

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-05-24.