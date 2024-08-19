Highlights Crystal Palace are in talks for Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde, amid competition from Newcastle.

The Dutch player's price tag is set at €25m by the Turkish club, and is viewed as a possible Marc Guehi replacement.

Palace are also pursuing Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix as a potential alternative.

Crystal Palace have begun the process to initiate talks with Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde, although the South London club will face stiff competition from Newcastle for the player's signature, according to Aslinda.

Oosterwolde impressed last season in the Turkish Super Lig, managing 39 appearances and scoring twice as Fenerbahce narrowly missed out on the title to Galatasaray. The campaign has sparked interest from several Premier League outfits, with Palace and Newcastle said to have commenced efforts to sign the 23-year-old.

The two English sides have enquired about the Dutchman's availability, and are waiting to begin negotiations with the Istanbul-based side. It's understood that a €25m (£21m) price tag has been slapped on Oosterwolde, with Palace viewing him as an option on the left-hand side of their defence, potentially as a replacement to the possibly departing Marc Guehi.

Palace Eye Oosterwolde

The defender is contracted until 2027

Born in Zwolle in the Netherlands, Oosterwolde developed through the FC Twente academy, where he eventually broke into the first team. However, senior minutes were limited with the Eredivisie side, prompting a move to Parma in 2021.

The 6'2 full-back then completed a switch to Fenerbahce in a deal worth €6m in January 2023. After an initial six months of operating as a squad player, Oosterwolde burst onto the scene last campaign and has been described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as having 'electric pace, aerial presence and a good technical pace'.

Now, a step-up to a higher level could be on the cards, with Turkish publication Aslinda reporting that Palace and Newcastle are among the suitors interested in the former Twente man. Fenerbahce are eager not to lose another one of their key assets, with star player Ferdi Kadioglu likely set to join Brighton, and thus have quoted a hefty €25m for Oosterwolde.

Having been deployed at both centre-back and left-back, Oliver Glasner has identified the versatile player as the perfect option to fill the role of Marc Guehi on the left-hand side of Palace's back three. Guehi has been the subject of a protracted transfer saga this summer, with talks said to be continuing with Newcastle over a deal for the England star.

The Eagles have approached Oosterwolder's representatives and are set to enter talks with Fenerbahce over a deal. The defender would fill the potential void left by Guehi, and could get more of a free run at him if Newcastle sign the former Chelsea man and end their own pursuit of the Super Lig player.

Oosterwolde's Champions League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 9 Pass Accuracy 82.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.29 Tackles Per 90 2.47 Interceptions Per 90 0.82 Clearances Per 90 2.94 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.53

Palace Close to Signing Lacroix

The Wolfsburg centre-back has agreed personal terms

Palace are also eyeing alternatives to Oosterwolde, as they look to make a succession plan for the potential exodus of centre-backs at Selhurst Park. As well as Guehi, Joachim Andersen could be on his way out, with Fulham having made a £20m bid for the Dane, and are expected to return with an improved offer.

This may result in a late rush by Glasner for defenders in the window, with the South Londoners reportedly 'advancing in talks' to sign Wolsfsburg centre-half Maxence Lacroix. The 24-year-old is understood to have already agreed terms on a switch to Croydon, with the two clubs locked in negotiations over a transfer fee.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/08/2024