Crystal Palace could be set to add one of the most sought-after youngsters in European football to their ranks, in the form of Hammarby's Ivorian youngster Bazoumana Toure - with reports from Sweden suggesting that the Eagles have opened talks to sign him ahead of Aston Villa and Celtic.

Toure only joined Hammarby back in March, but he's since scored nine goals and recorded four assists in just 23 games for the Allsvenskan outfit at the age of just 18. That has seen clubs take a keen interest in his services - and Palace have reportedly jumped the queue.

Palace 'Open Talks' For Toure Signing

The Eagles could be in the market for someone to save their season

The report by Fotbolldirekt states that Hammarby effectively see Toure as 'lost' in the upcoming winter transfer window, with a transfer to England for a fee of £7.2million thought to be underway.

Hammarby have since undergone several trips to Africa to secure Toure's replacement, and that is because they are getting closer to their record sale, which would see the Ivorian leave. Multiple sources have stated that Aston Villa and Brighton have been in touch, alongside Scottish giants Celtic - though it is Crystal Palace who have been the most heavily linked at the £7.2million asking price.

With the club having sent scouts to Africa to find Toure's replacement, a move appears to be getting closer - and talks are 'underway' to take him to Selhurst Park. The Eagles have taken a step forward in this regard by beginning negotiations, and Oliver Glasner could have found his long-term replacement for Michael Olise who joined Bayern Munich in the summer for a fee of £50million.

Palace Have Always Boasted Superb Wingers

Toure could be the next instalment of superb wide stars

Palace have boasted some incredible wingers in their Premier League era, and they'll be hoping that Toure can be the next if they do land their man. Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie were their two main starting wingers in their early Premier League days, with the flair-laden duo becoming top-flight icons in south London - and though Bolasie departed for Everton, the new era saw Olise and Eberechi Eze step up to the plate as Palace recorded their second top-half finish since promotion under Glasner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bazoumana Toure has three appearances for Ivory Coast's under-20 side.

Olise has since gone and now the Eagles are sorely missing his creativity, but Toure could be an ideal signing for the future, especially with the winger being labelled as having 'blistering pace'. And, with young Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi shining on loan at Championship battlers Sheffield United, they could form a duo to become the third wing-wizard duo that Palace have boasted in their top-flight spell.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-11-24.