Crystal Palace have been linked with a late deadline day move for Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri, despite reports indicating they have agreed a loan move with Nottingham Forest for Matt Turner.

The Eagles have already signed Louie Moulden on a free transfer, and a report from The Athletic claims they are closing in on a loan move for Forest's Turner, but could now look to bolster their ranks even further. Earlier on deadline day, Sam Johnstone departed Selhurst Park to join Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Palace ‘could move’ for goalkeeper

He is also wanted by Cagliari

Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Palace are among the clubs considering a late move for Udinese shot-stopper Silvestri. The article suggests Serie A side Cagliari are interested in signing the 33-year-old, but Palace are also in the mix.

The report goes on to say Udinese are looking to sell Silvestri before the transfer deadline as manager Kosta Runjaic favours Maduka Okoye ahead of him in all competitions. Palace are rumoured to have carried out first contacts, but they will need to act quickly as the 11pm deadline looms.

Silvestri has spent almost the entirety of his career in Italy, barring a three-year spell with Leeds United between 2014 and 2017. He joined Udinese in from Hellas Verona in 2021 and he has just one year remaining on his current deal.

Palace handed Guehi boost

The defender will not move before the deadline

Elsewhere, Palace have been handed a major boost in their hopes of keeping defender Marc Guehi beyond Friday night’s transfer deadline. Manager Oliver Glasner has seemingly confirmed the England international is staying put, despite significant interest from league rivals Newcastle United.

Guehi has two years remaining at Selhurst Park, and has been the subject of a fierce transfer approach from Eddie Howe’s side this summer. However, Newcastle’s bids failed to meet the London club’s valuation of Guehi, and a deal has not been agreed.

Manager Glasner confirmed in his press conference on Friday that the player will not be on the move, and he congratulated the owners for not giving in. He confirmed the rumours surrounding his future did not impact Guehi’s performances, and the 24-year-old did not push to leave the club.