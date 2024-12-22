Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing a January move for Benfica wide man, Jan-Niklas Beste, reveals Sacha Tavolieri.

The Eagles were recently thumped 5-1 at their home ground by Arsenal, effectively summarizing what has been a rocky start to the 2024/25 campaign. The south London side have been flirting with the prospect of relegation at times this season, and they currently sit in 15th in the Premier League table, just four points above the drop. However, with plenty of time to cement a place in the top-flight for next term, Oliver Glasner is keen to make the winter transfer window count, and Benfica's Beste has emerged as an option to bolster on the flanks.

Crystal Palace Working on Deal to Sign Beste

The German was exceptional in the Bundesliga last season

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Tavolieri confirmed Palace's interest in a deal to bring Beste to Selhurst Park. The player is currently under contract until 2029, and, despite only joining Benfica last summer for a purported fee in the region of €8 million (£6.6 million), it is thought that he may well be open to moving, having struggled in Portugal so far.

Previously described as a "special" player who can "do it all", the 25-year-old excelled in the Bundesliga last term, notching an impressive eight goals and 11 assists in the German top-flight. He has been unable to replicate such numbers in Portugal thus far though, which has pushed him down the pecking order under boss, Bruno Lage. This season, Beste has started on just four occasions in all competitions, and has often been limited to substitute appearances otherwise.

Jan-Niklas Beste's 2024/25 Primeira Liga statistics Appearances 10 Minutes played 386 Goals/Assists 0/0 Key passes per 90 3.02 Tackles per 90 3.26

A switch to the Premier League could help Beste revitalize his career, and moreover, from Crystal Palace's perspective, the former Borussia Dortmund youth graduate's extensive European experience and versatility could make him a useful option in Glasner's side. As such, per Tavolieri, "contacts are currently underway" between the player and the clubs for a potential transfer next month.

Statistics Courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 22/12/2024