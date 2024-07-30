Highlights Leicester City want Jordan Ayew, who could leave Crystal Palace due to limited game time.

Oliver Glasner is willing to let Ayew leave, although personal terms could be an issue.

The Eagles could see further changes in attack before the transfer window slams shut.

Crystal Palace are willing to let Jordan Ayew leave Selhurst Park this summer amid firm interest from Leicester, according to Alan Nixon.

The Eagles have strengthened in attack during the transfer window with Oliver Glasner adding Daichi Kamada to the squad already, while Ismaila Sarr is close to joining from Marseille in a deal worth around £12.6million having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

But the attacking department of the squad could yet see more changes before the August 30th deadline next month, with Ghana legend Ayew potentially set for a move away from the club.

Leicester City Want Jordan Ayew

Oliver Glasner open to letting him leave

Ayew, who has made 211 appearances for the Eagles since initially joining on loan back in 2018, has dropped down the pecking order since last season and has emerged as a top target for the newly-promoted Foxes.

Nixon reported on his Patreon page that Leicester "are making a firm bid" for the 32-year-old forward and Glasner could be open to letting him move on as he is unlikely to get the game time he wants this season.

Jordan Ayew Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 30(5) Goals 4 Assists 7

The 104-cap international reportedly earns £25,000 per-week at Selhurst Park, and his current deal with the club expires in 2025.

Any fee for a transfer isn't expected to be too high as he joined on a free transfer back in 2019, however it's mentioned that a contract could be more difficult to agree because of his wages and the fact that there is also interest from Saudi Arabia.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jordan Ayew has scored 23 goals in 211 appearances for Crystal Palace.

Glasner Makes Bamba Top Target

Crystal Palace could make more attacking additions

While the wide positions at Selhurst Park are well stocked for the upcoming season, the central striker position is one that could see changes too.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has emerged as a target for several clubs after scoring 14 goals in 16 games in the second half of last season, while Odsonne Edouard is expected to move on after entering the final year of his contract.

That means an addition in the position will be needed, and Lorient star Mohamed Bamba has emerged as a "main target" for the manager.

Bamba netted 17 goals in all competitions in 2023/24 for Wolfsberg and Lorient, and has also attracted interest from La Liga side Getafe as they look to replace Mason Greenwood following his move to Marseille.

There are also question marks over star attacker Eberechi Eze, with Tottenham said to be in talks with the agent of Eberechi Eze, while Manchester City are also keen, although Palace are confident of keeping hold of their star man due to his £60million release clause.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.