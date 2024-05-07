Highlights Crystal Palace are in fine form under Oliver Glasner, having just beaten Man United 4-0 in the Premier League.

The progress will continue into the summer with a number of key players being targeted for transfers.

Recent paper talk also provides some interesting updates on players within the squad, including the fitness of Jefferson Lerma.

Oliver Glasner - since assuming Roy Hodgson's position in the hot seat at Crystal Palace - has taken 18 points from 11 games in the Premier League, with only six teams having secured more in that time. It means The Eagles have long since secured an eleventh consecutive season in the top flight - helped in no small part by a statement victory over Liverpool at Anfield before a cherry was put on top with that thumping of Man United.

Despite the safety net of survival coming as a sigh of relief after Palace straddled just five points above the dotted line in February, it's not to say the future isn't still unpredictable. With the busy transfer period upon the club, there are some big decisions to make for Glasner and his recruitment team over the summer.

As Palace plan ahead for an important few months in Glasner's burgeoning reign, this week's paper talk is anchored by transfer rumours, with both incomings and outgoings becoming harbingers of a busy period.

INEOS 'Tracking' Olise Ahead of Potential Man Utd Deal

Fabrizio Romano (via GIVEMESPORT)

In the first bit of transfer news for Palace, it is Michael Olise who is quickly becoming the centre of attention in Manchester United's pursuit of a new forward. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, new board members from INEOS have been tracking The Eagles' frightening right-winger, while his release clause of £60m doesn't appear to be out of the club's budget as they prepare to listen to offers for the likes of Marcus Rashford.

Olise has tallied nine goals and four assists in just 1,099 minutes of Premier League football this term, bringing about the boiling interest. But it isn't just the Red Devils who are eager for the 22-year-old Frenchman to arrive at Old Trafford, with Olise himself reportedly 'tempted' by the switch.

Intriguingly, the exciting attacker played out a good audition on Monday Night Football as the Frenchman scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over the Red Devils. He showed just how good he is with a sublime 9/10 display against the ream who are tracking him – with Jamie Carragher calling him a "superstar".

Palace Eye Double Swoop for PL Duo

The Sunday Mirror (via Sportsview)

According to the Sunday Mirror (via Sportsview), The Eagles are monitoring the situation of West Ham defender Ben Johnson and recently promoted Leicester City's defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

With midfield and defence being the two positions that Palace must remedy in the summer amid contract expiring concerns, these two players - who both boast Premier League experience - could provide Glasner with much-needed fresh impetus and options.

In particular, Ndidi could be a shrewd acquisition for the south London club. He's good enough to stay at Leicester, but given their precarious financial situation, they could see some important players moved on to ease FFP tension.

Eagles Linked to Maxence Lacroix

The Sunday Mirror (via Sportsview)

The same report that tokened Palace's interest in Johnson and Ndidi also offered readers an insight into a potential Marc Guehi replacement, with the England international becoming increasingly likely to leave for Liverpool in the coming months, as per Football Insider.

Palace are keen to sign Wolfsburg’s French centre-back Maxence Lacroix. The defender has confirmed that he has already been in contact with Glasner, with the Eagles' boss knowing the 24-year-old very well, having managed him at his current club. In the Bundesliga this term, the 24-year-old has scored four goals in 26 games, which not only shows his importance to the side currently sitting in 12th, but he also offers a goal threat.

Bringing a calm nature in possession, Lacroix could well be Guehi's like-for-like swap should the Englishman search for greener grass.

Palace Star Pushing for England Spot

The Independent

In recent weeks, Adam Wharton - who signed from Blackburn Rovers before the January transfer window deadline - has been Glasner's best-performing player. So much so that the young and impressionable 20-year-old midfielder has been tipped for a place in the England squad amid UEFA's rule change, implementing an increased squad size of 26 for the upcoming European Championships this summer.

Declan Rice is Southgate’s trusted defensive midfielder - but beyond him, there is a lack of depth with Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold more likely to work alongside the Arsenal midfielder rather than displace him.

As per a report by The Independent's Nathan Edwards, Wharton could be of use to Gareth Southgate, and with the 20-year-old facing off against Kobbie Mainoo on Monday, it provided a good chance for him to prove why he deserves a seat on the plane to Germany over his Manchester United counterpart, despite Glasner claiming it's too soon for Wharton to be thinking about national team selection.

Jefferson Lerma Saved for Copa America

The Standard

According to The Standard, Crystal Palace will not be rushing Jefferson Lerma back to match sharpness as they prioritise the Colombian's desire to be fit for this summer's Copa America.

The 29-year-old is keen to represent Colombia at this summer’s tournament in the United States after he missed Palace’s last three matches having felt tightness in his hamstring after a sprint to chase down Mohamed Salah in the Eagles’ surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on April 14.

Glasner said: