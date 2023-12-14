Highlights Crystal Palace may have to convince Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike to join the Selhurst Park outfit during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Crystal Palace may have to convince Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike to move to Selhurst Park, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on what the talent could bring to the side.

Roy Hodgson’s Eagles squad have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign but have found goals coming in short supply as we enter the season's halfway stage.

Ekitike joined PSG in the summer of 2022 but has found minutes hard to come by for the Ligue 1 giants this term, having been cast out of favour by manager Luis Enrique. Palace hope to eventually break into the top half of the Premier League but must add more firepower to their forward line to make this a possibility.

Crystal Palace’s 2023/24 season so far

Before Crystal Palace’s visit to Manchester City on gameweek 17 of the Premier League season, they sat 15th in the top flight, seven points above the relegation zone. On viewing the campaign's first half, Hodgson will feel that his side should be capable of finishing comfortably in mid-table, banishing any fears of a potential relegation battle. However, the Eagles have only scored 15 Premier League goals, ranking them second-bottom in the goalscoring department ahead of Sheffield United, who occupy a place in the drop zone.

Palace haven’t been helped by the departure of club legend and talisman Wilfried Zaha during the summer of 2023. The Ivory Coast international saw his contract expire at the end of the 2022/23 season and considered his options as the campaign drew to a close.

Zaha eventually decided against remaining in south London and switched to Turkish giants Galatasaray, aiming to experience a regular run of games in the Champions League. Meanwhile, injuries for Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have ensured that Palace have been blunt in attack, failing to put away teams, which has cost them points along the way.

Palace’s struggles come as Jones also told GIVEMESPORT (9th December) that Hodgson will leave Selhurst Park at the end of the 2023/24 season. The 76-year-old’s contract expires in June 2024 and is unlikely to continue for a further campaign as the Eagles look to appoint a younger, more long-term successor.

Hugo Ekitike - Ligue 1 stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2020-21 (Reims) 2 0 0 1 0 2021-22 (Reims) 24 10 4 1 1 2022-23 (PSG) 25 3 4 0 0 2023-24 (PSG) 1 0 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Hugo Ekitike to Crystal Palace

Jones isn’t convinced that Ekitike will favour a move to Crystal Palace, given the level of clubs he is currently linked to. The transfer insider has described the 21-year-old as one of Europe’s most promising players. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“If I'm honest, I think he'll need some convincing because of the level of the other clubs that he's been linked with. But one thing he might get at Palace is good gametime. That has to be important to him at this stage because he just needs to be playing football. From a Palace point of view, he’d be a great addition because they haven’t been scoring enough goals. He's one of the most promising young players you could sign in Europe right now. But I think his concern might be that this team won't offer him the chances he will need to thrive in the Premier League and show people what he's made of. Undoubtedly, he has plenty of potential to land in the Premier League. I just wonder if Palace will be the one that entices him.”

Hugo Ekitike to Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a report in The Evening Standard last week, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are both keen on a move to sign Ekitike on loan for the rest of the 2023/24 season. The Eagles consider the young Frenchman a capable replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Eintracht Frankfurt hopeful of acquiring the latter’s signature in January.

Ekitike has played just eight minutes worth of football in Ligue 1 this term, hoping to realise his full potential if he secures a loan move away from PSG. The Parc des Princes outfit signed the striker from Reims on a season-long loan with the obligation to buy in a deal reported to be worth €35m (£30m) in July 2022. Ekitike had turned down a move to Newcastle United before switching to Paris, with the Magpies responding with the acquisition of Real Sociedad and Sweden centre-forward Alexander Isak.

After Palace’s trip to Manchester City on 16th December, the Eagles host fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on the 21st. Hodgson’s side then make the short trip to west London to face Chelsea on 27th December before welcoming Brentford to the south of the city on the 30th, as they close out 2023.