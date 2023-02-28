Crystal Palace could be caused "problems" if they suffer relegation to the Championship this season.

Crystal Palace could be caused “problems” if the club are relegated to the Championship this season at Selhurst Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GiveMeSport.

Patrick Vieira’s side are currently looking over their shoulder at the drop zone after a dreadful run of form for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace news – Relegation

Palace’s last Premier League victory came on New Year’s Eve when a 2-0 triumph at Bournemouth had the south London outfit sitting pretty in 11th in the league table, a comfortable nine points ahead of the dreaded relegation zone.

However, last weekend’s 0-0 home stalemate with Liverpool means that the Eagles have won just one fixture in 11 games, with Vieira’s side just six points above Everton, who currently take up the final relegation spot.

And the Frenchman was left frustrated at his side’s inability to find the back of the net against the Reds, saying (via London News Online): “This is one of the frustrations we can have as a team. To create those opportunities and chances, and not to take them.”

Taylor has also told GiveMeSport that he has been surprised by the lack of investment in the side, even though there are multiple voids in the squad to fill, but does believe that the club have a got a lot of talent they can sell in the event of relegation.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace?

When speaking about a potential relegation battle for the Eagles, Taylor told GiveMeSport: “They don't want to drop into that category below that because it's very dangerous territory.

“For a team like Palace, if they are to go down, I feel like it could cause problems, although they've got a lot of talent they could sell.”

What next for Crystal Palace?

If Palace are to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle, they must start winning games sooner rather than later, with teams below them in the table now starting to find form ahead of the run-in.

The Eagles will be targeting this weekend’s trip to Aston Villa as the ideal opportunity to secure those desired three points, with tough fixtures against Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal to follow in the next three games.

Another barren month could see the Eagles embroiled in the thick of a relegation dogfight come the beginning of April and Vieira will know that another few defeats could see his job come under increasing scrutiny.

Therefore, both the Palace squad and faithful will know how important Saturday’s visit to the West Midlands is, ahead of what could be a season-defining few weeks for the capital club.

