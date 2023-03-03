Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has to 'sort out' the 'issue' of having a lack of a prolific goalscorer at Selhurst Park, Dean Jones has told GMS.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has to 'sort out' the 'issue' of having a lack of a prolific goalscorer at Selhurst Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles sit 12th in the Premier League standings; however, are only six points above the relegation zone and could still be dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Crystal Palace latest news - Patrick Vieira and striker latest

Lately, former Premier League defender Steve Brown indicated to BBC Sport that Crystal Palace have hit a 'ceiling' until they can find a 15-20 goal striker in the English top-flight.

Wilfried Zaha is their top goalscorer with six league goals, while the Eagles have failed to score more than one goal in a match since the turn of the year.

Brown told BBC Sport: "Unless you've got £60m to £80m to drop, you are looking for that rough diamond. You can search for years for one and they are tough to find. Edouard and Mateta are very similar in size and stature, but they are not natural goalscorers. I do believe they have hit the ceiling until they find that rough diamond who can score them 20 goals."

Odsonne Edouard has hit three goals in the Premier League in 2022/23, whereas Jean Phillipe-Mateta and Jordan Ayew have scored just one goal each so far in the league, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Crystal Palace's problems in front of goal?

Journalist Jones believes that Crystal Palace need to sort out their problems in front of goal before too long or they 'won't survive much longer in this league'.

Jones told GMS: "They've got one of the most creative sides in the league. When you go through their options, player by player, they've got three or four unbelievable players in there that should be putting chances on a plate for someone to finish.

"Mateta doesn't have the most confidence in the world at the moment, maybe that's part of it, but this is an issue they need to sort out at the end of the season because if they don't have a reliable goalscorer, they won't survive much longer in this league."

Who could Crystal Palace target in the summer in attack?

In the January transfer window, Crystal Palace were linked with several strikers to bolster their attack for the second half of the season.

Sky Bet Championship trio Viktor Gyokeres, Ross Stewart and Chuba Akpom were all mooted as potential targets; however, none came to fruition and it remains to be seen whether they may try to entice one of them to Selhurst Park in the summer.

The Sun has also claimed that AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud could be a potential recruit, though we will need to wait until the end of this term to gain a better vantage point concerning who Vieira will elect to bring in to spearhead his frontline.

Moving forward, it is important that Crystal Palace do bring in another offensive threat to appease the Selhurst Park faithful, who have seen goals dry up in recent times.