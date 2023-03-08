Crystal Palace have to make a striker a 'priority' in the summer transfer window, suggests Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor when speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Goals have been hard to come by for Palace this season and a striker could be their priority signing in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news - striker a priority

Palace's two top goalscorers are Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze (as per FBRef) - two attacking players but neither would be considered a traditional, out-and-out striker.

Patrick Vieira and his recruitment team decided against bringing in a striker this season despite losing Christian Benteke to DC United, as per Transfermarkt.

The Belgian forward managed four Premier League goals for Palace last season from just 11 starts, an impressive return in comparison to their current crop of strikers.

CBS reporter Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT in February that Zaha was expected to leave the club upon the end of his contract, which expires at the end of the season. This adds more weight to the argument that Palace need to explore the market for a new striker in the summer if they can't rely on Zaha's goals next season.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace?

Taylor has suggested that Palace have to make a striker a priority in the summer transfer window but the Daily Express journalist has questioned their previous transfer dealings.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the Championship is probably somewhere to look. Maybe Viktor Gyokeres might be a good one. But again, you don't really seem to say any indication from Palace that they nail all their transfer business, it's either very successful or it's poor.

"I don't know what Palace are going to have in mind but for me a striker must be a priority."

What could Gyokeres bring to Palace?

Gyokeres currently ranks second in the Championship goalscorer charts, as per BBC, and has 18 in all competitions this term.

The 6 ft 2 Swedish striker does have a lot more to his game than just goals. Gyokeres is in the top 1% of strikers in the Championship for progressive carries and carries into the penalty area, as per FBRef.

The 24-year-old is also in the top 4% for carries into the final third, successful take-ons and shot-creating actions, mainly due to the pace and power he has.

Football Insider recently claimed that Gyokeres' price tag has now dropped to £10m, with his contract expiring at the end of next season.