Crystal Palace target Perr Schuurs would be a “great signing” for the Selhurst Park outfit, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles are looking to bolster Roy Hodgson’s centre-back options, aiming to build on a strong conclusion to the previous campaign.

Crystal Palace transfer news – Perr Schuurs

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Crystal Palace have submitted an offer of €25m (£21m) to Torino as they aim to sign Schuurs in south London this summer.

However, the Serie A outfit are looking for a fee closer to €30m (£25m) to part ways with the centre-back, though the player has registered an interest in moving to the Premier League club.

Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed a desire to sign the defender, whilst 90min also credits West Ham United with ambitions of acquiring the services of the 23-year-old.

And Jones has recently described the Torino star as a “left-field” option for Arsenal to sign in a recent column with GIVEMESPORT.

With Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen linked with moves away from Selhurst Park this summer, Palace will be keen to identify several centre-back targets during the window as they prepare to overhaul their backline.

Jones believes that Schuurs could be a “good fit” for Hodgson’s side as they aim to improve upon their 11th-place finish last time out.

What has Jones said about Crystal Palace and Schuurs?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He'd be a great signing for Palace. He’s been profiled by a lot of teams over the past year. So, that’s how highly rated he is. I think he’d be a really good fit.”

Would Schuurs be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Schuurs, described as a “mountain” by journalist Josh Bunting, would be an excellent addition to Palace’s backline and may enable the club to make a big profit on one of their current centre-backs.

The former Netherlands U21 international made 33 appearances for Torino last season, scoring one goal and registering two assists, helping the Serie A outfit keep 11 clean sheets in all competitions.

And the 6 foot 3 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 19% of centre-backs across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for tackles made per 90 minutes (1.97) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, the colossus could be an exceptional addition to the Palace backline and provide the club with a long-term option at the back, given his age of 23.