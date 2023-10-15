Highlights Crystal Palace's highest earners are now Michael Olise and Dean Henderson, with Nathaniel Clyne just missing out on a top spot.

Odsonne Edouard, Dean Henderson, Jaïro Riedewald, and Chris Richards are overpaid based on their performances and lack of regular minutes.

Michael Olise and Jefferson Lerma are considered deserving of their wages based on their contributions on the pitch, while Joachim Andersen is providing good value for money.

It’s been an eventful past year for Crystal Palace fans in the transfer market with players coming and going.

Wilfried Zaha rejected contract offers from around the world to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray on an annual salary of £3.75m. The Palace icon even rejected a bumper new contract from the Eagles worth £200,000-a-week in a last-ditch attempt to keep him in south London which would have made him the highest earner at Selhurst Park by a country mile.

On the other side of the spectrum, Michael Olise looked set to join Premier League giants Chelsea after they activated the midfielder's £35m release clause before he decided to sign a new four-year deal with Palace.Chairman Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman have been very calculated on who they believe deserves a high-paying contract which has made their wage structure very tight.

Thanks to online data, we can now know who the nine highest-earners at Selhurst Park are and which players won’t be getting a pay rise soon.

6 Who are the highest-paid Crystal Palace players?

Zaha was once the biggest earner for the Premier League side on £130k-a-week - the top spot is now shared between Olise and summer signing Dean Henderson.

Nathaniel Clyne just missed out on a podium spot with his contract setting back the Eagles over £4m every year with Joachim Andersen also taking home the same amount.

Palace splash out around £1.26m every week on their first-team squad with the average player earning around £50,000

The 10 highest earners at Crystal Palace Name Weekly Wage Annual Wage Dean Henderson £100,000 £5.2m Michael Olise £100,000 £5.2m Odsonne Edouard £90,000 £4.6m Nathaniel Clyne £80,000 £4.1m Joachim Andersen £80,000 £4.1m Jefferson Lerma £70,000 £3.64m Cheick Doucouré £60,000 £3.1m Chris Richards £55,000 £2.86m Jaïro Riedewald £55,000 £2.86m All figures correct according to Spotrac

5 Waste of Money - Nathaniel Clyne

Clyne isn't the player he was six years ago when he was playing regularly under Jürgen Klopp. Up until recently, the Englishman has been kept out of the Eagles’ team by 33-year-old Joel Ward who looks like he’s in the last step of his career as he edges closer to retirement. There are certainly a few players deserving of a pay rise at the south London club but they may have to wait until Parish decides to move on some of the bigger earners like Clyne.

4 Overpaid - Odsonne Edouard, Dean Henderson, Jaïro Riedewald, Chris Richards

Andre Onana’s arrival at Manchester United only confirmed Henderson’s worries that he was never going to be the number-one shot-stopper at the Theatre of Dreams. There will be questions raised about whether the former Sheffield United loanee warrants the same wage as Palace’s star man Olise though.

With Vicente Guaita now at Celta Vigo, Crystal Palace only have the pairing of Remi Matthews and Sam Johnstone as options for the goalkeeping department which may be why the recruitment team did everything possible to land the Cumbrian-born goalie.

It’s safe to say Edouard didn't arrive at Crystal Palace with a bang with the Frenchman only netting 11 times in the Premier League across his first two seasons in the top flight. The Eagles’ hierarchy is forking out a whopping £4.6m a year to keep the 6 foot 2 striker on their books which may not be a good return on their investment if his goalscoring troubles continue into the future. There have been four goals so far this season, but with three of those coming in just two games, it remains to be seen if Edouard's form is sustainable.

Riedewald and Richards have both been deployed as rotational players with neither the American nor the Dutchman managing to secure regular minutes in the Premier League. The defensive-minded duo nearly get paid twice as much as the sensational Eberechi Eze who pockets just £30,000 at the end of the week which may be a slight indication that the pair are overpaid.

3 What they deserve - Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma

Olise showed his loyalty and surprisingly decided to stay put at Crystal Palace. Olise has been a standout performer in south London during his relatively short time there. The former Reading man finished last season with 11 assists - the most in the Eagles’ entire squad. He also created a staggering 72 chances throughout the season averaging 2.4 chances created per 90 minutes.

If the playmaker played in a top-six side there would have been a very big chance he could have achieved 20 assists in a season. The Eagles may have managed to tie down their talented midfielder but it wouldn't be a surprise if a top club comes calling for Olise’s services again next summer.

Lerma was a consistent performer during his five years on the South Coast with Bournemouth. The Columbian international has impressed early on in his Palace career with Roy Hodgson heaping praise on the tenacious midfielder’s work rate and defensive capabilities. The jury's still out but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt for now.

2 Value for Money - Joachim Andersen

Andersen has established one of the most underrated centre-back pairings in the Premier League with Guehi and their partnership looks like it will only grow stronger. The great Dane has been a Scandinavian rock at the back as the towering 6 foot 4 defender finished with the second most clearances per 90 (6.0) in the entire Premier League last season.

The former Lyon man does make £30,000 more a week than his centre-back partner which is why he hasn't been selected for the ‘underpaid’ category - nevertheless, the £4.1m that Andersen gets paid every year can be seen as a real coup for the Eagles.

The ball-playing centre-back's performances are starting to be noticed by some of the top clubs in Europe, with even Eddie Howe's high-flying Newcastle United reportedly eyeing up a move for the defender.

1 Underpaid - Cheick Doucoure

An unheard-of name in England prior to his arrival in London is now a midfielder heavily linked to the Premier League’s elite. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in July that Liverpool were admirers of the Mali international with Palace demanding a large fee if they were to entertain offers.

Doucoure only joined the Eagles last summer from Ligue 1 outfit Lens in a deal worth £21m. He has settled quickly and last season won his club’s Player of the Season award for his impressive performances on the pitch.

According to FotMob, Doucoure averaged more interceptions per 90 (1.8) than any other Crystal Palace player while ranking third for accurate passes per 90 (33.5). If the former Lens ace can continue his form into the 2023/24 season then he will undoubtedly be picked up by a bigger club, which Palace fans won't want to hear.