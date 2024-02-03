Highlights Crystal Palace players clashed with fans after their 4-1 defeat to Brighton, with the supporters furious at their performance.

Joachim Andersen, the team's defender, confronted angered Palace fans and had to be pulled away by the assistant manager.

Roy Hodgson, the Palace manager, defended his players and stated that criticism should be based on the on-field performance, not lack of heart and fight.

Defender Joachim Andersen and other Crystal Palace players clashed with their side’s supporters following their humbling 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, with the travelling fanbase furious with the Eagles' on-field effort against the Seagulls.

Brighton eased to a rather easy afternoon of Premier League football after captain Lewis Dunk opened the scoring within three minutes, rising above his marker and emphatically heading home. Matters were made worse for the visitors as Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte scored in the 33rd and 34th minute, respectively, before Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbed a consolation in the 71st minute.

Joao Pedro’s neatly taken finish sealed all the spoils at the Amex Stadium with six minutes of normal time left to run on the clock. It all kicked off after referee Simon Hooper blew for full time as Andersen – front and centre of the action – confronted the angered Palace fans.

Joachim Andersen confronts angered Palace fans

Assistant manager forced to pull him away

As mentioned, concerning scenes arose from the away section of the ground as the Palace players – led by skipper Andersen, who assisted Mateta’s goal earlier in the game – went over to clap and thank their fans, but they were, as expected, met with a barrage of expletives from those in attendance.

Roy Hodgson’s side were second best against Roberto De Zerbi’s hardened outfit all afternoon – and the score line paints an accurate picture of the current feeling around Selhurst Park circles. Footage on social media has emerged showing Andersen arguing with the animated fans before being pulled away from the chaos by assistant manager Paddy McCarthy.

This is not the first time this season, however, that the 27-year-old defender had exchanged words with an enraged set of Palace supporters. After being put to the sword in a 5-0 drubbing against title-challenging Arsenal, the Dane showed his frustrations by seemingly issuing an X-rated pop in the direction of the fuming fans.

Crystal Palace PL stats at Gameweek 23 - season-by-season Season 23/24 22/23 21/22 Position 14th 12th 13th Games 23 22 22 Wins 6 6 5 Draws 6 7 9 Losses 11 9 8 GD (GF/GA) -14 (26/40) -10 (20/30) -3 (31/34) Points 24 25 24 According to the Premier League's official website

Roy Hodgson defends his side after protests

His position as boss is in danger

In a campaign where the common belief was that the Eagles would be pushing for a top half finish with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise spearheading the attack and Andersen and Marc Guehi shutting up shop at the back.

It has been anything but, however, with them currently sitting in 14th place – with 24 points – and run the serious risk of flirting with a potential relegation crisis come the end of the campaign. Hodgson, whose status as Palace boss is hanging heavily in the balance, was quick to defend his players after their humiliating loss on Saturday afternoon in his post-match interview.

“They’ve got to watch the game then because I think, in the second half in particular, one thing you cannot possibly criticise the team for was heart and desire. We’re three goals to nil down against a top team, a team in the top half of the league playing extremely well, you’re looking down the barrel of a gun there. “And the one thing we do not lack in the second half was heart and desire. I think if you’re going to aim criticisms at the team, the management, the coaching staff, it should be based on what has gone on on the field of play. It’s too simplistic just to suggest that every time we lose a game, you’ve lost it because there wasn’t enough heart and fight.”

Fans are continuing to turn on Hodgson, despite his affinity to the London outfit, with former Nottingham Forest being named by journalist Dean Jones as the ‘outstanding candidate’ to be his worthy successor in an interview with GIVEMESPORT. The common consensus is that the 76-year-old, who has taken charge of 199 Palace games across two stints, is on borrowed time.