Crystal Palace head into the new season with the Premier League’s oldest ever manager in Roy Hodgson at the helm.

Yet, despite his wise, old age, Hodgson’s rapport with the youthful talents that will be the sport’s future torchbearers is refreshing.

Buying into Steve Parish and the recruitment model’s vision of purchasing young prospects with plenty of room for development is certainly beneficial, with it becoming a Palace hallmark in recent seasons.

Dipping into the lower divisions to procure future stars for cut-throat prices before nurturing them in the ultra-competitive, sink-or-swim confines of the Premier League and selling them on for a truly hefty profit is a strategy that has seen sides like Brighton, Brentford, and Southampton thrive in recent years.

This summer’s transfer window has already seen a large amount of activity, and while the Eagles are yet to splash any cash, having acquired Jefferson Lerma on a free transfer from Bournemouth, there have been many a rumour to suggest that the South-East London occupants may have to part with some of their prized assets, with a number of clubs circling.

Whether it be in the form of a loan, a permanent move, or the fact that it makes financial sense for the club to cash in on players in the final year of their contracts, here are a number of Palace players that could leave this summer…

6 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

A player that could simultaneously save Steve Parish millions on new transfers this summer is hot-prospect, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 20-year-old was buoyant out on loan at South East London neighbours Charlton last season, netting 15 times and teeing up his teammates on eight occasions.

The Ghanaian youngster was even named the Addicks' Player of the Season.

Heading back to Palace with senior first-team football under his belt, the impressive winger may opt for a season trying to prove himself on the Selhurst Park bench, but it was reported back in May that Ipswich are hoping to take the offensively gifted forward on loan.

5 Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze is a player who could bank Crystal Palace an absolute fortune if the right offer comes in for him in the future. The ex-QPR man has enjoyed a breakthrough couple of seasons with Palace, with the 2022-23 campaign landing him his best G/A tally to date.

Admired by club and country coaches alike, following his first international call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s internationals, Eze’s stock is rapidly rising.

With reports hinting at a possible move for the sublimely gifted attacking midfielder from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Crystal Palace expert, HLTCO spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT and voiced his concern over being “forced to sell” Eze in the near future.

Eze could be a massive loss for the Eagles, but with such eye-catching commendation from people as established, discerning, and experienced as former boss Patrick Vieira, who claimed he was a "fantastic player", it is hardly surprising his name has been capturing interest from clubs the size of Klopp's Liverpool of late.

4 Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew has withstood the test of time in the Premier League, having spent nearly a decade in England’s top flight at Aston Villa, Swansea, and Crystal Palace.

The Ghanaian international has chalked up 239 league appearances in ye olde English first division, and has been propping up the goalscoring bar with 33 G/A in South East London.

Now 31, the centre-forward has shown no signs of winding his career down, however, recent reports have suggested Ghana’s Captain is the subject of Saudi Arabian interest, with an unnamed Saudi Pro League club reportedly interested in taking him away from Selhurst Park.

With just a year left on his current deal, a Jordan Ayew switch certainly isn’t off the cards this summer. Someone as business savvy as chairman Steve Parish certainly won’t be wanting to lose the player for nothing when it comes to the end of next season.

3 Remi Mathews

Remi Matthews has spent large swathes of his almost decade-long career playing second fiddle. The professional second choice has warmed more benches than Carlo Cudicini, joining up with Hodgson’s side in 2021 following the expiry of his contract at Sunderland.

Brought in with the primary intention of keeping the ex-Bolton man as second and even third choice, Palace are yet give Matthews a single taste of competitive football in an Eagles shirt.

Going out on loan to SPFL side St Johnstone, Matthews played a major part in the Saints’ campaign which saw them finish 9th last season.

Having a year left on his contract certainly lends itself to potentially moving on this summer, with Sam Johnstone, Vincente Guiata, and academy graduate Joe Whitworth ahead of him in the pecking order.

2 Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi’s talents were no secret when Palace signed him. Another unfortunate soul that was moulded on the Chelsea production line and spat out without being given a chance of demonstrating his worth at senior level.

With the Blues’ current defensive fragilities, they could certainly do with Guehi’s solidity at the Bridge, and the £18 million Palace paid for him looks increasingly like a bargain.

Since leaving West London and heading South of the river, Guehi’s development has been astounding, earning himself call-ups to the England squad in the process.

The sturdy, 23-year-old centre-half’s promise hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Premier League. Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Spurs, and Newcastle are all purportedly eagerly waiting in the wings ready to make a move for the highly-rated player.

1 Jairo Riedewald

It’s fair to say Dutchman Jairo Riedewald’s Palace career has been a rather unmemorable one. Signing from Ajax in 2017, the midfielder has played just 71 times in six years with the club, having featured in just 14 games in the last two seasons.

Now 26, the defensive midfielder has a year remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park, and Steve Parish may be happy to take what he can get for him and at least recoup some of the £8 million fee squandered on him originally