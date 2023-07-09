Crystal Palace and Steve Parish concluded last season and headed into the upcoming campaign with several unanswered questions looming over their heads.

Manager-less and Zaha-less, the South-Londoners, with their most exciting side in years, were a ship without an admiral, and a navy without a captain approaching a new Premier League dawn.

With Admiral Roy Hodgson now reinstated, and Captain Wilf offered a bumper contract that he is yet to sign, the Eagles’ vessel seems to have been steadied, and in that relocated stability has come fresh optimism for the season ahead.

Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson and co. have plenty still to do in terms of recruitment, but with links aplenty and some serious talent already on the books at Selhurst Park, how could Palace line up next season?

GK - Sam Johnstone

Brought through the ranks at Manchester United, 30-year-old Sam Johnstone remarkably seems to never have changed his haircut.

A one all over, the barber’s dream is also glad all over, having moved to South London from struggling West Brom last summer.

Now at his newfound home in SE25, the England shot-stopper is a steady pair of gloves and has another three years left on his deal, so there is every possibility he’ll be walking out from the home dressing room at Selhurst Park next season.

Spending most of last term on the bench under Vieira, Johnstone seemed to impress Hodgson, who started him in their last nine fixtures.

RB - Jordan Lotomba

Palace favourite Joel Ward has been a mainstay at the club for over a decade and was rewarded for not just his commitment but steadfast reliability with a contract extension.

However, at 33, Roy Hodgson may look to blood some new, young talent at right-back next season, with Nice fullback Jordan Lotomba linked with switching the French Riviera with the Costa Del Selhurst.

CB - Marc Guehi

An array of Premier League sides are purportedly in for England international Marc Guehi, and it’s hardly confounding news, considering the centre-half is coming off the back of an imperious campaign.

Palace conceded just 49 goals last season, the eighth fewest in the league. Forming a sturdy partnership with the big Dane Joachim Andersen, the pairing have complemented one another well.

At just 22, and still displaying signs of development, Guehi will be a desirable prospect for many a team looking to invest in their future.

CB - Joachim Andersen

The Great Dane played in 32 of Palace’s 38 league games last term, as well as representing Denmark at international level.

The 6’3 defender was a colossus at the back, ranking sixth for most aerial duels won by Premier League centre-backs.

With a blossoming partnership with Guehi set to only improve, central defence may be a position Hodgson would only add cover for.

LB - Tyrick Mitchell

Tyrick Mitchell is a player who may have cast doubt into the minds of those involved in the arrangement of the Brentford hierarchy - having been on the books at the Bees from the age of 13, the left-back was released following the closure of the club’s academy in 2016.

Moving from West London to South East, the defender quickly began attracting the attention of first-team coaches, and in 2019 was called up to Palace’s senior squad.

Now a regular starter, Mitchell has racked up 95 appearances in the Premier League and is viewed as a solid, unwavering presence at the back.

CM - Cheick Doucoure

Not to be confused with fellow Mali international, defensive midfielder, and namesake Abdoulaye Doucouré, Cheick Doucoure signed from French side Lens last summer for £21 million.

The ball-winning midfielder ran out 34 times for the Eagles last season, starting every game he played in. Still only 23, 2023-24 could prove to be a breakout season for the combative central man.

CM - Jefferson Lerma

Bournemouth defied all odds last season, with pundits and fans alike tipping the Cherries for the drop. Yet, thanks to the collective efforts of Gary O’Neil and his players, the South Coast side lived to see another season of Premier League action.

The Columbian international was instrumental in ensuring Bournemouth were as competitive as possible, present in 37 league games, and Lerma was named Bournemouth Daily Echo's Player of the Season.

Having refused a new contract, it was recently announced that Lerma had joined Palace on a free - a tremendous, cost-free acquisition for the Eagles.

RW - Allan Saint-Maximin

With Michael Olise ruled out for an indeterminate period of time with a grade three hamstring tear, it could possibly be a number of months until the French under-21 international is back and firing on all cylinders.

The Palace recruitment team may be looking to add some much-needed reinforcements in and around the right, left, and central attacking midfield areas.

Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin has been rumoured to be heading for the exit door at St James’ Park, with South East London a possible destination.

The Frenchman amalgamates raw speed with a frightening directness that defenders find an arduous task to deal with.

LW - Arnaut Danjuma

At 26, Arnaut Danjuma should be entering the peak of his powers, and if his form at Bournemouth was anything to go by, the Dutch international will be a seriously valuable asset to many a decent Premier League side.

While his career is yet to get going at Spurs following Levy hijacking his proposed move to Everton at the 11th hour, the silky left-winger proved at both Bournemouth and Villarreal that he just needs a run of games to get going, having recorded 45 G/A contributions in just two seasons.

Crystal Palace have been linked, alongside the aforementioned Toffees.

CAM - Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze is a player whose stock continues to skyrocket. Seemingly forever impressing the Palace faithful with his mind-bending trickery and skill, the attacking midfielder is straight out of the Wilfried Zaha playbook.

The visionary playmaker and goalscorer registered a salubrious return of 10 goals and four assists, appearing in every single Premier League game during the 2022-23 campaign.

He was paramount to much of the positive forward play at Selhurst Park last season, scoring a quarter of his side’s goals and contributing to a further 12% of the remainder.

ST - Folarin Balogun

It was well-publicised that before Roy Hodgson arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze left by Patrick Vieira, Palace were struggling in front of goal, and had registered a paltry tally of just five goals in 15 games before Parish pulled the trigger.

Palace target Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is a young man who may be able to remedy the drought at Selhurst Park, and according to Palace commentator HLTCO the transfer “makes sense”.

With valuations ranging from £35 to £50 million, Arsenal are visibly looking to bag a hefty cheque.

The striker netted on 21 occasions in Ligue 1 for Reims last term, fourth highest on the French top-flight’s goalscoring charts.