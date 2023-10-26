Highlights Crystal Palace's recruitment strategy of targeting young, up-and-coming players has been successful in the past, but they may have to sell some of their talents for significant fees in the future.

Roy Hodgson's long-term future at the club is in doubt, and Palace must plan for a world without him, considering he initially came out of retirement to join the club.

Palace may prioritize signing a natural winger in the January transfer window to replace Wilfried Zaha, and they have shown success in signing young players with potential in the past, like Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Crystal Palace are in a difficult situation with some of their players and Roy Hodgson's long-term future in doubt, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed how the club could look beyond this season, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Eagles will be desperate to keep hold of their key players and may well do so, but Hodgson certainly isn't going to be involved in the long-term. The experienced manager wasn't expected to even be at Selhurst Park this season after initially coming out of retirement, but he's giving it another try.

Keeping hold of their talents

Palace's recruitment strategy over the last few years has been to target young, up-and-coming players with a view to securing them for a bargain price and potentially looking to make a hefty profit in the future. The likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze, were signed before making their name in the Premier League, and all three could now be sold for a significant fee if Palace needed the cash.

Back in August, Palace tied Olise down to a new four-year deal after Chelsea had activated his £35m release clause in his contract, per Sky Sports. When the French youngster is fit and firing, the Eagles will undoubtedly be hoping they can bring in more than £35m for him, so extending his deal and removing that clause was a smart move.

Another player at Selhurst Park who is turning the heads of bigger clubs is Guehi. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are admirers of the former Chelsea defender. The 23-year-old is now representing his country, too, and with an international tournament coming next summer, he must ensure he's playing regularly to stand a chance of making the squad. This could give Palace an advantage in their battle to keep hold of him, at least for now, as he's one of the first names on the team sheet under Hodgson.

Crystal Palace's most expensive departures Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) €55m Yannick Bolasie (Everton) €28.9m Alexander Sorloth (RB Leipzig) €20m Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) €12m Wilfried Zaha (Manchester United) €11.75m All figures according to Transfermarkt

The capital club haven't received significant fees for some of their talents in the past, possibly holding onto them for too long. The likes of Eze, Olise, and Guehi are going to find it difficult to ignore interest from clubs competing in Europe forever, and you'd imagine they'd be looking to receive club-record fees for all three of them.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Hodgson can't be ideal for the club to have to deal with. As much as he did an excellent job when he rejoined the Eagles last season, they need to plan for life without him, considering he was actually retired when they convinced him to come back to Selhurst Park on a temporary basis.

Jones has claimed that Palace are in a weird situation at the moment and he's unsure how far they can push on, due to the uncertainty at the club. The journalist adds that there are so many unanswered questions surrounding Hodgson, Eze, Guehi, a potential new manager, and much more. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They seem to be in a really weird situation this season because they're not going to go down, but how high can they actually push on? It's difficult to see. Some weeks they look pretty solid. It's hard to read into Newcastle because they're a good team but when you go there and concede four it doesn't reflect brilliantly. Roy Hodgson, pretty honest about the situation and won't read too much into that one. But what are Crystal Palace going to be beyond this season because you'd imagine that it's going to be a world without Roy Hodgson? So, what sort of manager do they want? What sort of team are they going to be building? Whatever manager is going to come in next is going to want Guehi and Eze, to build around. Because if they're not there, you're basically starting from scratch."

Roy Hodgson's January transfer plans

The Eagles failed to bring in a natural winger to replace Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window, so it wouldn't be a surprise if this was an area they prioritised in January. Per TEAMtalk, Palace are among a host of Premier League sides who are interested in signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season with the Championship side so far. It could be presented as a bit of a risk for Palace considering his lack of experience in England's top flight, but it's a strategy they've had success with in the past.