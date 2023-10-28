Highlights Crystal Palace is determined to keep key players like Eze and Guehi and is looking to tie them down to protect their value and build something at the club.

If Palace is unable to retain these players, they will demand a significant fee to ensure the club can reinvest and find suitable replacements.

The club may already have potential replacements lined up, with players like Jack Clarke being monitored and ready to test Sunderland's resolve in the upcoming transfer window.

Crystal Palace will be desperate to keep hold of some of their key players, such as Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on their futures at Selhurst Park, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

When clubs competing in Europe come knocking for players, it's never going to be easy for the Eagles to convince their star men to stay committed to the club. However, what they can do is ensure they get a significant fee which will allow them to reinvest in their playing squad.

Clubs are interested in some of Roy Hodgson's best talents

Palace have looked to bring in young talents from around the world for lower prices in order to help them grow and develop, potentially looking to sell them on for a profit in the future. The Eagles signed both Eze and Michael Olise from Championship sides, taking a huge risk on two young talents. The capital club also signed Guehi, who wasn't being given an opportunity at Chelsea, but was flourishing out on loan in the second tier for England.

Palace fought to keep hold of Eze during the most recent summer transfer window. Per the Mirror, Manchester City made a £60m deadline day bid to sign the England international after seeing Cole Palmer leave the club, but the Eagles demanded £80m. It would be interesting to see whether Palace's asking price is lowered when they have plenty of time to replace him, as it would have been dangerous for them to allow Eze to depart with such little time left in the window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also told GIVEMESPORT during the summer that Manchester United had Guehi on their shortlist. The Red Devils only brought in veteran defender Jonny Evans on a free transfer at the back, so they might reignite their interest in Guehi in the near future.

Another player who could have moved on to pastures new was Olise. The former Reading attacking midfielder was close to joining Chelsea after they activated his £35m release clause, per Sky Sports, but he signed a new deal at Selhurst Park shortly after.

Palace have done well so far to fend off interest from some of the biggest clubs in England for their most talented players, but there's no doubt they will continue to circle in the upcoming transfer windows. If the Eagles are unable to convince the likes of Eze, Guehi, and Olise to stay due to potentially being targeted by teams competing in Europe, then they must ensure they receive significant fees and replace them adequately.

Jones has suggested that Palace want to tie down both Guehi and Eze, who signed for a combined £38m, and they have no intention of letting either player leave the club. The journalist adds that they are hoping to protect their value in the hope of being able to build something at Selhurst Park, and if they are going to depart, then it's going to cost any interested party a lot of money. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Palace will want to tie him down [Eze]. We can see that this is a club who have little intention of letting players like him leave, same with Guehi. They want to build something at Palace. But the very least, if they're going to lose these players, then it has to be for top dollar. So you look to tie these players down, first and foremost, because you have got to protect their value and protect the club. But secondly, you want to also keep them so you can build something at Crystal Palace."

The Eagles may have replacements lined up

Palace are yet to replace Wilfried Zaha after his contract expired during the summer transfer window. Matheus Franca was brought in, a player who has featured out wide before, but at the age of 19, he might not be the answer just yet. If the Eagles were to lose another attacking player, then they would need to act fast to bring in a winger or two.

Per TEAMtalk, Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion are among the clubs who have been monitoring the progress of Sunderland's Jack Clarke. The report claims they are both ready to test the Championship club's resolve when the January window opens. Clarke would fit their philosophy of taking risks on younger talents, so it will be interesting to see if they step up their interest.