Crystal Palace are looking to leapfrog Arsenal in the race to sign Jobe Bellingham by offering £20 million for the Sunderland midfielder, as per TBR Football.

Bellingham is the latest EFL Championship gem who looks set for a big Premier League move. The 19-year-old has starred for the Black Cats this season, posting four goals and three assists in 23 games across competitions.

The Stourbridge-born teenager looks set to follow in the footsteps of older brother Jude and become one of English football's stars. He's recently been watched by Arsenal scouts, and they are tipping him to match or even eclipse his brother's ability.

The Gunners could risk missing out on Bellingham because Palace are eager to bring him to Selhurst Park this month. He has three years left on his contract, but a departure looks likely amid his glowing form at the Stadium of Light.

Crystal Palace Prepare Offer for Jobe Bellingham

English youngster could become Eagles' latest Championship recruit

TBR's Graeme Bailey has been told that Palace want to sign Bellingham this month, and the club's scouts have tracked him regularly this season. They have also had an eye on teammates Chris Rigg, linked with Manchester United, and Trai Hume.

Bellingham is the South Londoners' priority, and they are ready to start the bidding for the two-cap England U21 international at £20 million. They hope he can replicate the success of their £22 million acquisition of Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers in February last year.

Palace face competition from Arsenal, while Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are also admirers after signing his brother Jude. He may seek assured game time at this stage of his career, which puts the likes of Oliver Glasner's Eagles in perhaps a stronger position.

Jobe Bellingham EFL Championship 2024-25 Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 4 Expected Goals (xG) 1.83 Shots Per Game 1.5 Assists 3 Expected Assists (xA) 1.52 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 1.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 31.8 (86%) Accurate Long Balls 1.7 (63%) Successful Dribbles 0.9 (58%) Ground Duels Won 4.5 (53%) Aerial Duels Won 2.0 (48%)

Bellingham is a 6ft3in energetic box-to-box midfielder whose technical ability has had fans on their feet at the Stadium of Light. His former coach, Mike Dodds, claims he's 'up there with the very best talent he's coached', while Black Cats legend Niall Quinn once dubbed him 'incredible'.

Palace could do with more creativity and energy in midfield. Bellingham would be their latest exciting talent who could fit seamlessly alongside the likes of Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr. Daichi Kamada has struggled to impress since arriving last summer, potentially leaving a spot for the in-demand English teenager to fill.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 06/01/2025.