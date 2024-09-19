Crystal Palace are preparing an offer to sign Real Sociedad forward Sheraldo Becker in the January transfer window, with the Spanish side expecting an official bid in the coming days, according to reports in Spain.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Eagles are expected to offer around €10m for the 29-year-old striker, who is yet to decide on his next career move, having joined the La Liga outfit nine months ago.

Per the report, Real Sociedad believe Palace’s offer will be significant enough to meet their demands for the Surinamese international, who has less than 24 months remaining on his current contract.

Becker, who is the fourth-fastest player in Bundesliga history, could soon follow a string of key players departing the Basque club, with Mikel Merino having moved to Arsenal and Robin Le Normand joining Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has appeared in all six of Real Sociedad’s top-flight games this term, scoring once in a 1-0 victory over Espanyol on 24 August.

The La Liga side had a difficult start to the campaign, collecting just four points from their opening six matches, and sit fourth from bottom heading into the weekend’s clash against Real Valladolid.

Crystal Palace Eye Former Ajax Starlet

Becker came through Eredivisie giants’ youth

According to Estadio Deportivo, Real Sociedad will not stand in Becker’s way if he decides to move to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace now starting to ‘make moves’ to secure the 29-year-old’s arrival before January.

The Eagles’ underwhelming start to the season saw them pick up just two points from their first four games, and they appear to be already looking for reinforcements to improve their squad’s chances of survival this term.

Becker, who came through the youth ranks at Ajax, never had an opportunity to impress in the first team before departing to fellow Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag in 2016.

His impressive 2018/19 campaign in the Dutch top flight saw him contribute 17 goal involvements in 33 appearances, earning him a summer move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

The Surinamese international was equally impressive in Germany, netting 24 goals and registering 26 assists in 140 appearances before moving to Spain in January this year.

Sheraldo Becker Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 6 Starts 4 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 347

Palace Eyeing Ben Chilwell in 2025

Chelsea outcast may depart in January

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are considering January moves for Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, who was left out of manager Enzo Maresca’s plans at the start of the season, according to The Sun.

The Premier League duo are both tracking the English left-back’s situation after he failed to secure a transfer in the summer window, staying at Stamford Bridge at least until January.

With new signing Renato Veiga serving as back-up for Marc Cucurella on the left side of Maresca’s defence, Chilwell’s days in west London appear numbered, despite having three years remaining on his contract.

The 27-year-old's last appearance for the Blues was a two-minute cameo in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City in April.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.