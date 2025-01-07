Crystal Palace are preparing an improved bid for Liverpool winger Ben Doak after their initial offers were rejected, Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett has revealed.

The Eagles are reportedly considering an offer exceeding £20m, which is believed to be closer to Liverpool’s valuation, although the Reds have no desire to sell their promising forward.

Doak, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship, has made an impressive start to life at the Riverside Stadium, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 21 league appearances this season.

According to Dorsett, Boro would like to retain the ‘special’ 19-year-old for the remainder of the season, although interest from Premier League sides is growing, with Palace and Ipswich Town named as potential suitors.

Palace previously had a £15m bid for Doak rejected earlier in January by Liverpool, who reportedly value the Scotsman at around £30m.

The Eagles are expected to be active in the January transfer market and are reportedly seeking reinforcements in midfield, with Lens midfielder Andy Diouf also on their radar.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Palace have already made an approach for the 21-year-old, but Lens are reluctant to sell him in January and have no intention of entering into transfer talks.

Palace currently sit 15th in the Premier League after 20 games, having secured two wins in their last five matches under Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles are set to face League One side Stockport County in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before returning to Premier League action with a visit to Leicester next Wednesday.

