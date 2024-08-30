Crystal Palace's tough negotiating bosses have killed the idea of an exit for Marc Guehi after Newcastle United were linked heavily across the summer - and that has seen the south London club pull out of a move for Chelsea man Trevoh Chalobah, leaving the Blues in a 'dilemma', Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Jones: Chalobah Snub a 'Realisation' Over Guehi Stay

The defender will now stay at Stamford Bridge

Jones stated that Palace had been interested in Chalobah as a potential Guehi replacement if they were to sell their star defender. But with Newcastle failing to agree a fee, Jones exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles have made Chelsea aware of their intentions to snub a move for the 'monster' defender - leaving the Blues in limbo as they had lost their 'straight-forward solution' to sell the Sierra Leone-born star. He said:

“Palace gave indications on Thursday to representatives that Chalobah was no longer going to be on their radar coming into the final day. "It was really a moment that led to the realisation on a wider scope that Guehi would be staying at Palace but obviously it leaves Chelsea and agents with a dilemma - as Palace was seen as the most straight forward solution for Chalobah in terms of a late deal. But Palace don’t intend to do that now."

Chelsea Signings Have Halted Chalobah's Progress

The star had a bright start at Stamford Bridge but that has gone awry

Chalobah has found it tough to break into the Chelsea team in recent months, having seen the Blues' recruitment team sign an excessive amount of defenders in the past few years with the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana move to the club alongside Levi Colwill's rapid rise from their youth ranks.

A fresh move away could be ideal for the Cobham graduate and Palace would have offered him first-team football had Guehi departed for Newcastle. However, that is a deal that is extremely unlikely to happen at this moment in time and as a result, it will be interesting to see how much game time he garners over the coming months.